Sha’Carri Richardson Sets 100m World Championship Record, Wins Gold

Two years after missing out on the Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson is a world champion.
Richardson, in her first appearance at the World Track and Field Championships, won the women's 100m in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. With a championship record (and personal best) of 10.65 seconds, Richardson edged out Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won the silver and bronze medals with times of 10.72 and 10.77 seconds, respectively.
With American Noah Lyles taking home gold in the men's 100m on Sunday, this marks the first American 100m sweep since 2017, when Justin Gatlin and the late Tori Bowie took home the titles.
Richardson's win comes on the heels of a tumultuous two years for the Texan. Ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Richardson's first-place result from U.S. Olympic Trials was voided after she tested positive for marijuana (which is banned in competition), causing her to lose her Olympic roster spot. She then failed to qualify for the 2022 World Championships, saying later she was hampered by injury.
Throughout the 2023 season, however, Richardson has repeated the same mantra: “I'm not back, I'm better." She proved that on Monday.
