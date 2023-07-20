Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill for College Sports, Including NIL Guidelines - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill for College Sports, Including NIL Guidelines

Two Democratic and one Republican senator are aiming to bring uniformity to college sports and protections for its athletes

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cory Booker (D-N.J.) played college football at Stanford University.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) proposed the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act. 

The bipartisan bill proposes the formation of the College Athletics Corporation (CAC), a central oversight entity that would set and enforce rules via its own constitution that protect athletes who enter NIL agreements. It would have the power to issue subpoenas on behalf of the NCAA if it has “appropriate requests.” All aspects of the act would supersede state NIL laws and prohibit states from passing laws related to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) or prohibiting transfers.

The CAC is proposed to have a board of directors consisting of 15 members, with at least five members being current or former student athletes. Under the act, athletes would be allowed to have representatives as long as they are certified by the CAC. Schools would not be able to represent athletes in endorsement negotiations.

Furthermore, as part of the bill, schools would be prohibited from punishing athletes for receiving food, rent, medical expenses, insurance, tuition, fees, books and transportation from a third party, and would be required to cover athletes’ aid until they graduate, even if they suffer a career-ending injury.

Read More

Disclosure and transparency have been issues across the college landscape in the early years of NIL. Now, athletes would have to disclose all deals worth at least $1,000 per year to their school’s compliance office. They would also be required to provide copies of their current and expired NIL deals before signing a national letter of intent. These disclosures would not be made public and would not be subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.

In an effort to increase financial literacy in student athletes, athletes would be required to take financial literacy and lifestyle development courses.

The act also includes non-NIL laws and provisions. Currently, athletes are allowed to test waters for the drafts of top professional leagues and return to school if they choose to withdraw from the draft pool. Now, they would be able to return if they stayed in the draft pool and went undrafted, as long as they made that decision within seven days of the draft taking place, something Moran proposed in a 2021 bill.

Athletes would also be prohibited from transferring during the season or 60 days prior to the start of a season.

Since there currently are no unions in college sports, the act would also establish a medical trust fund to cover out-of-pocket expenses for injuries and other long-term conditions resulting from athletes’ participation in college sports. The CAC would be able to audit, visit and investigate schools, and issue lifetime bans for anyone violating health and safety standards.

Booker and Blumenthal had previously proposed a College Athletes Bill of Rights that would have allowed athletes to unionize and share revenue with their leagues and schools.

For transparency, schools would be required to report revenues and expenditures of each athletics program, the average number of hours college athletes spent on college athletic events, and academic outcomes and majors for athletes under the new act.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.