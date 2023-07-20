Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill for College Sports, Including NIL Guidelines

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) proposed the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act.

The bipartisan bill proposes the formation of the College Athletics Corporation (CAC), a central oversight entity that would set and enforce rules via its own constitution that protect athletes who enter NIL agreements. It would have the power to issue subpoenas on behalf of the NCAA if it has “appropriate requests.” All aspects of the act would supersede state NIL laws and prohibit states from passing laws related to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) or prohibiting transfers.

The CAC is proposed to have a board of directors consisting of 15 members, with at least five members being current or former student athletes. Under the act, athletes would be allowed to have representatives as long as they are certified by the CAC. Schools would not be able to represent athletes in endorsement negotiations.

Furthermore, as part of the bill, schools would be prohibited from punishing athletes for receiving food, rent, medical expenses, insurance, tuition, fees, books and transportation from a third party, and would be required to cover athletes’ aid until they graduate, even if they suffer a career-ending injury.

Disclosure and transparency have been issues across the college landscape in the early years of NIL. Now, athletes would have to disclose all deals worth at least $1,000 per year to their school’s compliance office. They would also be required to provide copies of their current and expired NIL deals before signing a national letter of intent. These disclosures would not be made public and would not be subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.

In an effort to increase financial literacy in student athletes, athletes would be required to take financial literacy and lifestyle development courses.

The act also includes non-NIL laws and provisions. Currently, athletes are allowed to test waters for the drafts of top professional leagues and return to school if they choose to withdraw from the draft pool. Now, they would be able to return if they stayed in the draft pool and went undrafted, as long as they made that decision within seven days of the draft taking place, something Moran proposed in a 2021 bill.

Athletes would also be prohibited from transferring during the season or 60 days prior to the start of a season.

Since there currently are no unions in college sports, the act would also establish a medical trust fund to cover out-of-pocket expenses for injuries and other long-term conditions resulting from athletes’ participation in college sports. The CAC would be able to audit, visit and investigate schools, and issue lifetime bans for anyone violating health and safety standards.

Booker and Blumenthal had previously proposed a College Athletes Bill of Rights that would have allowed athletes to unionize and share revenue with their leagues and schools.

For transparency, schools would be required to report revenues and expenditures of each athletics program, the average number of hours college athletes spent on college athletic events, and academic outcomes and majors for athletes under the new act.