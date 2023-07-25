Senators Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville Introduce New NIL Bill

United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) have introduced the Protecting Athletes, Schools and Sports (PASS) Act according to a press release.

The goal of the PASS Act is to "protect student-athletes, maintain fair competition and compensation, strengthen transparency and preserve the state of college athletics."

Tuberville, who was a football coach for 21 years, consulted his friends in the college football world about the bill.

The PASS Act, described as a "common-sense guidelines for the NIL system across the country," would not allow athletes to transfer during their first three years of eligibility without penalty, with exceptions.

In addition, the PASS Act would force boosters and collectives to be affiliated with a school and double down on the NCAA's rule that Name, Image and Likeness deals can not be used in recruitment or to entice an athlete to enter the transfer portal. However, collectives would be allowed to assist in recruiting as long as it is formally affiliated with a school through a contract.

It also would require athletes to agree to a uniform contract to enter NIL agreements without classifying them as employees of the NCAA.

As part of the PASS Act, the NCAA would be allowed to revoke school licenses to participate in NIL, or send violations to the Federal Trade Commission or other federal agencies.

If the NCAA violates the terms of the PASS Act, the FTC would commence investigations and could revoke the NCAA's tax-exempt status.

Uninsured athletes would receive coverage from the NCAA for sports-related injuries for eight years following their graduation from a four-year program. Larger schools like Power 5 institutions would be required to pay the expenses even after the athlete leaves the school.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) joins Sen. Joe Manchin (R-AL) in PASS Act NIL proposal. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Student-athletes should be able to take advantage of NIL promotional activities without impacting their ability to play collegiate sports,” Tuberville said.

“But we need to ensure the integrity of our higher education system, remain focused on education, and keep the playing field level. My legislation with Senator Manchin will set basic rules nationwide, protect our student-athletes, and keep NIL activities from ending college sports as we know it.”

The SEC, where Tuberville served as head coach of Auburn and Ole Miss from 1995-2008, released a statement approving of the bill.

“The Southeastern Conference appreciates the efforts of Senator Tommy Tuberville and Senator Joe Manchin in their work to craft a bill that addresses the opportunity for college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness, and other issues important to the future of college sports,” the conference said.

“Senators Tuberville and Manchin have a keen understanding of the need for national standards to preserve the integrity of fair competition at all levels of intercollegiate athletics. We look forward to continuing to engage with members of the House and Senate to refine and work toward effective national legislation that creates and preserves opportunities for all college athletes.”

Last Thursday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) proposed a bipartisan bill entitled the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act. The next day, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex) proposed a bill of his own to classify athletes as students, not employees. Similar to the PASS Act, Cruz's bill also required financial literacy education for athletes.

There are three days left in the current legislative session before a recess that will last through September, meaning more proposals could come before the end of business on Friday.