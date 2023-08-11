Seattle Seahawks Receiver Cade Johnson in Stable Condition After Suffering Concussion

After suffering a concussion in the second quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, Seattle wide receiver Cade Johnson was stretchered off and transported to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.
Johnson sustained the concussion on a kickoff return roughly four minutes into the second quarter. After walking to the medical tent under his own power, the 25-year-old was then loaded onto the stretcher and taken off the field at halftime.
The franchise said via Twitter on Thursday night that Johnson had been transferred to the hospital as a precaution for head and neck injuries, and that he was in stable condition.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that initial tests did not show any other issues besides the concussion.
“I think he got concussed, but there were no findings beyond that at this point, so we got a real good report, the early one, I’m hoping that’s conclusive, but that’s what we heard," Carroll said. "They just went to the max precautions, and the findings were already really positive.”
Carroll was unsure if Johnson would be spending the night in the hospital.
Johnson signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in May of 2021, and has been waived and re-signed to the practice squad multiple times since. Last season, he saw regular season action for the first time, appearing in three games and reeling in two catches for 21 yards.
