Scott Van Pelt Named Host of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown

Scott Van Pelt will replace Suzy Kolber as the host of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, the company announced on Monday.

Van Pelt built his name as a SportsCenter anchor, transforming the late-night edition of the show as its host since Sept. 2017. Now, he steps into the role previously filled by Kolber, who took over for Chris Berman as Countdown's host in 2017.

Joining Van Pelt in-studio will be former NFL players Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III. Clark has been the leading NFL contributor to Van Pelt's SportsCenter following Monday Night Football, and will now join him for the pregame show.

The new Countdown crew will also feature Adam Schefter as the lead insider, with guest appearances from former NFL players Alex Smith and Larry Fitzgerald. Michelle Beisner-Buck returns as the features reporter while her husband, Joe Buck, enters his second season as the voice of MNF, alongside Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

The crew will debut Monday night for the preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, who selected Griffin second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.