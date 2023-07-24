Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal Granted Permission to Speak with PSG’s Kylian Mbappé

As the soccer exodus from Europe to Saudi Arabia gains more traction, French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain has given Al Hilal SFC of the Saudi Professional League permission to speak to forward Kylian Mbappé.

After a failed June attempt to sign Lionel Messi - who signed with Inter Miami FC of MLS - when he left PSG, Al Hilal has switched its focus to Mbappé. The club has made a record $332 million bid for the 24-year-old, according to the Associated Press’s James Robson.

Al Hilal is offering $332 million to PSG as a transfer fee, and a $776 million salary for Mbappé for a single season, totaling $1.1 billion for his services.

Mbappé declined his one-year player option with PSG, and the club has now given Al Hilal permission to directly negotiate with him. Mbappé had until July 31 to decide on the player option.

PSG cut Mbappé from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday as the club plans to sell his contract if a new one can not be agreed upon.