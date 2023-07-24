Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal Granted Permission to Speak with PSG’s Kylian Mbappé - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal Granted Permission to Speak with PSG’s Kylian Mbappé

Al Hilal has offered a record $332 million bid for the forward as PSG plans to sell Mbappe’s contract

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mbappé could soon join Cristiano Ronaldo and others in the Saudi league.Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

As the soccer exodus from Europe to Saudi Arabia gains more traction, French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain has given Al Hilal SFC of the Saudi Professional League permission to speak to forward Kylian Mbappé.

After a failed June attempt to sign Lionel Messi - who signed with Inter Miami FC of MLS - when he left PSG, Al Hilal has switched its focus to Mbappé. The club has made a record $332 million bid for the 24-year-old, according to the Associated Press’s James Robson

Al Hilal is offering $332 million to PSG as a transfer fee, and a $776 million salary for Mbappé for a single season, totaling $1.1 billion for his services.

Mbappé declined his one-year player option with PSG, and the club has now given Al Hilal permission to directly negotiate with him. Mbappé had until July 31 to decide on the player option.

Read More

PSG cut Mbappé from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday as the club plans to sell his contract if a new one can not be agreed upon.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.