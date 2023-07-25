Saquon Barkley, Giants Agree to One-Year, $11 Million Deal

Running back Saquon Barkley has agreed to a new one-year, $11 million contract with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal features a $2 million signing bonus as Barkley avoids the $10.1 million franchise tag for this season. Barkley threatened to hold out of Giants training camp, and possibly into the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, after not reaching a long-term deal with the Giants before July 17's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Barkley and the Giants weren't far apart on money for a long term deal. New York offered the Pro Bowler $11 million per year, and guaranteed a little more than $22 million of the total contract.

Barkley is entering his sixth NFL season. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Barkley was part of a Saturday Zoom call featuring top running backs from around the league as they discussed ways to fix the declining running back market in the NFL.

The Giants begin training camp on Tuesday.