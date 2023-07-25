Saquon Barkley, Giants Agree to One-Year, $11 Million Deal - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Saquon Barkley, Giants Agree to One-Year, $11 Million Deal

Barkley, who threatened to hold out, avoids playing 2023 on a franchise-tag tender

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Running back Saquon Barkley has agreed to a new one-year, $11 million contract with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal features a $2 million signing bonus as Barkley avoids the $10.1 million franchise tag for this season. Barkley threatened to hold out of Giants training camp, and possibly into the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, after not reaching a long-term deal with the Giants before July 17's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Barkley and the Giants weren't far apart on money for a long term deal. New York offered the Pro Bowler $11 million per year, and guaranteed a little more than $22 million of the total contract.

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants gets set against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Barkley is entering his sixth NFL season.Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Read More

Barkley was part of a Saturday Zoom call featuring top running backs from around the league as they discussed ways to fix the declining running back market in the NFL.

The Giants begin training camp on Tuesday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.