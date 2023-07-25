Saquon Barkley, Giants Agree to One-Year, $11 Million Deal
Barkley, who threatened to hold out, avoids playing 2023 on a franchise-tag tender
Running back Saquon Barkley has agreed to a new one-year, $11 million contract with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The deal features a $2 million signing bonus as Barkley avoids the $10.1 million franchise tag for this season. Barkley threatened to hold out of Giants training camp, and possibly into the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, after not reaching a long-term deal with the Giants before July 17's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Barkley and the Giants weren't far apart on money for a long term deal. New York offered the Pro Bowler $11 million per year, and guaranteed a little more than $22 million of the total contract.
- Saquon Barkley and Giants at Contract Impasse
- Saquon Barkley, Giants Fail to Reach Contract Agreement
- New York Giants, Andrew Thomas Agree to Five-Year, $117 Million Extension
- Chargers, Quarterback Justin Herbert Agree to Five-Year, $262.5 Million Extension
- Russia Agrees To Extend Vital Ukraine Grain Deal
Barkley was part of a Saturday Zoom call featuring top running backs from around the league as they discussed ways to fix the declining running back market in the NFL.
The Giants begin training camp on Tuesday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports