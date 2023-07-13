Saquon Barkley and Giants at Contract Impasse - The Messenger
Saquon Barkley and Giants at Contract Impasse

Reports suggest the star running back could hold out

Javon Edmonds
Saquon Barkley may hold out of New York Giants training camp, and possibly the season opener against the rival Dallas Cowboys.Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley continue to be at odds regarding a new contract for the 26-year-old running back. After failing to reach an agreement on a long-term deal, the Giants used their franchise tag on Barkley in March, preventing him from pursuing free agency.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Barkley would make $10.1 million on a one-year contract if he signs the franchise-tag tender before Monday’s deadline. However, he is unlikely to do so and could hold out when the Giants begin training camp in two weeks.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Giants offered Barkley a contract worth $13 million per year, including $26 million over the first two years, before the March 7 franchise-tag deadline. Florio also reported that Barkley turned the offer down, in search of a $16 million per year deal. According to Florio, the Giants initially preferred to sign Barkley to a multi-year deal and use the tag on quarterback Daniel Jones, but instead signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract and tagged Barkley. 

Not long after Florio’s report got out, Barkley took to Twitter to refute it. 

Barkley has made the Giants aware that he does not want to play under the franchise tag, and could miss New York’s season opener against the rival Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Barkley has played at least 13 games in four of his five NFL seasons, averaging nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in those years. He missed most of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in the second game of the year.

Behind Barkley on the Giants' running back depth chart is 27-year-old Matt Breida, who has averaged 558 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns per season, third-year back Gary Brightwell, and fifth-round rookie Eric Gray.

