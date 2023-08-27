San Diego State Quarterback Accidentally Smacks Official in the Face With Football

During a Week 0 matchup between the San Diego State Aztecs and Ohio University Bobcats in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden accidentally beaned the nearby official with the ball.

Early in the first quarter, Mayden was trying to throw the ball away as Ohio defenders surged forward for the sack, but his pass went directly into the referee’s right cheek.

The official staggered back a few steps as Mayden went to ground with tackles from Ohio safeties Adonis Williams Jr. and Shane Bonner.

Because the ball hit the official, Mayden was not charged with intentional grounding.

Jalen Mayden, quarterback for San Diego State, led his team to a win but accidentally hit a referee in the face in the process. Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

The official was evaluated following the play, per college football reporter Steve Helwick.

San Diego State went on to win, 20-13. Mayden, a fifth-year senior who transferred to SDSU in 2021, threw 17-27 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.