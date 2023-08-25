San Diego Padres Pitcher Suspended 10 Games for Using Banned Substance on Hands

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suárez was given a 10-game suspension on Friday for using illegal sticky substances on his hands during Wednesday's game versus the Miami Marlins, MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill announced, according to The Associated Press.

The 32-year-old reliever was set to enter the eighth inning against the Marlins but was then inspected by crew chief Todd Tichenor before ever throwing a pitch. Tichenor found enough substance on Suárez's hand to warrant an ejection.

"We were doing a routine check," crew chief Todd Tichenor told reporters after the game. "We deemed it was too sticky, very sticky, and he was ejected from the game."

The suspension will not go into effect yet, as Suárez has made an appeal to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, according to The Associated Press. It will at least delay the start of his suspension until his hearing is over. Suárez claimed the substance was just sunscreen.

“Like any day game, I put on some sunscreen, and that’s what they saw,” Suárez told reporters on Wednesday through an interpreter. “That’s what led to their decision to eject me from the game. … I definitely don’t use any illegal substance, any banned substance at all.”

Suárez is the sixth pitcher to be penalized for using banned substances on his hands since MLB began to strictly enforce restrictions on certain foreign substances for pitchers in June 2021, when an automatic 10-game suspension was introduced for any player who got caught.

Other pitchers to receive suspensions for these violations this season include Max Scherzer, when he was with the New York Mets in April of this season, and New York Yankees starter Domingo German in May.