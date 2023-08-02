San Antonio Spurs Guard Suspended Two Games by NBA for DWI Charge - The Messenger
San Antonio Spurs Guard Suspended Two Games by NBA for DWI Charge

The 27-year-old was arrested in July of 2022, and pled guilty last month

Max Rego
Graham is entering his sixth year in the league.Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the NBA announced it had suspended San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham for two games without pay due to a driving while intoxicated charge incurred in July of 2022.


Graham, 27, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. ET on July 7, 2022, after being pulled over by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for going 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .11, above the North Carolina legal limit of .08.


He pled guilty to the DWI charge last month. The speeding charge was dismissed.


Graham, 27, is heading into his sixth year in the league. The No. 34 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kansas, Graham has suited up for the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Spurs during his career. His best season came in 2019-20, when he averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game and finished fifth in Most Improved Player voting.

His scoring average has dropped each year since, though, from 14.8 to 11.9 to 7.4. Graham signed a four-year, $47.3 million contract with New Orleans in August of 2021 — arriving to the Pelicans via sign-and-trade — and was dealt to San Antonio this past February.


There, he enjoyed a bit of a revival, averaging 13 PPG and four APG in 20 games with the Spurs. His first full season with the franchise, however, will come with a slight delay.

