Sam Kerr’s Favorite Goalkeeper To Score on Is Her Next World Cup Opponent - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Sam Kerr’s Favorite Goalkeeper To Score on Is Her Next World Cup Opponent

While playing with Chelsea in the WSL, Australian soccer star Sam Kerr had a number of run-ins with English goalkeeper Mary Earps

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
As evidenced by Sam Kerr’s goal scored on Mary Earps in the FA Cup last May, Kerr has a particular knack for scoring on Earps, her upcoming opponent in the Women’s World Cup semifinals.Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sam Kerr has scored on a lot of goalkeepers.

At age 29, she has racked up 63 international goals and over 120 appearances with the Australian Women’s National Team (or the Matildas, as they’re affectionately called, based on an Australian folk song). Away from the national team, Kerr has helped Chelsea win four straight FA Women's Super League (WSL) titles since joining the English club in 2019, scoring 54 goals along the way. 

Although Kerr has sat out much of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a calf injury, she played for 66 minutes in Australia’s penalty shootout win over France, scoring a penalty to help Australia advance to the semifinals.

Australia will face England on Wednesday for the semifinal. Although Kerr may not play the entire match given her recent limited minutes, she will face a familiar opponent in net.

Read More

You see, of all the goalkeepers Kerr has scored on in her time with Chelsea, one has risen above the rest: England’s Mary Earps, who plays for WSL opponent Manchester United.

In her four years with Chelsea, Kerr has scored against Earps seven times in WSL competition. (Interestingly, tied for second is Kerr’s Australian teammate, West Ham goalie and Australian quarterfinal hero Mackenzie Arnold.)

Earps, it should be noted, is very good. She has been starting keeper for England since 2021, and helped lead England win the European championship in 2022. In her four seasons with Manchester United, she has racked up 172 saves.

But, for whatever reason, Sam Kerr appears to be her kryptonite. Outside of WSL competition, Kerr has scored on Earps twice in just the past few months: in a pre-World Cup friendly against England on April 11 and in the FA Women’s Cup Final on May 14.

Kerr and Earps are hardly the only WSL opponents to match up at this year’s Women’s World Cup. The WSL was already the best-represented league entering the 2023 Women’s World Cup, boasting 14% of players across all 32 teams. But the semifinal round is a further testament to talent in the league: 42% of remaining players play their club soccer in England.

As a result, it’s not surprising that two rivals within their club teams are finding themselves on the opposing side of the international pitch as well. Still, it makes for some fun competition — and many Australian fans hoping that Kerr will score on Earps on the biggest stage yet.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.