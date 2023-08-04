Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara Suspended Three Games

The New Orleans Saints will be without a top offensive weapon for the first three games of the 2023 season. On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that running back Alvin Kamara had been suspended three games for his role in a 2022 fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, who was with the Kansas City Chiefs when the incident occurred, was also suspended three games, per Schefter.

The incident occurred the day before the 2022 Pro Bowl; Kamara was arrested after the game. The Las Vegas Police Department's report said that Darnell Greene tried to walk into an elevator with Kamara and three others, but that Kamara "put his hand on Greene's chest stopping him from walking into the elevator."

According to the police report, Greene pushed Kamara's hand off his chest, then was pushed to the floor himself and hit and kicked by multiple people. Per the report, Greene sustained an orbital fracture in his right eye, and lost consciousness, per the police report.

For his role in the incident, Kamara, along with Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris — who was identified in court as Kamara's manager — was charged with battery and conspiracy to commit battery.

Kamara will return for Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On July 11, Kamara, 28, agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace, and was ordered to do 30 hours of community service and pay Greene $105,000 to cover medical expenses. On Wednesday, with the league's investigation wrapping up, Kamara met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York City.

Before the suspension was reported, Kamara expressed remorse for the incident after practice on Friday.

"It's a tough ordeal to be in," he said. "I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I'm a man. Everything I've ever done in my life, I've stood on. And I can take accountability for it and I can say when I'm wrong and I was completely wrong."

Kamara will miss the season-opener against the Tennessee Titans, as well as Weeks 2 and 3 at the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, respectively. He is eligible to return for a Week 4 home date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans has prepared for Kamara's absence. The Saints signed former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who turned in a career-high 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022, to a three-year, $12 million deal in March. They also selected Kendre Miller in the third round of April's draft; Miller was the fourth running back selected.

"I don't expect the team to miss a beat," Kamara said Friday, before the suspension was levied. "We've got to keep going whether I'm here or not."