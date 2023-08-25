Running Backs Need a Hero (or Three)

If they hope to escape their current financial crisis, NFL running backs will need a hero.

Jonathan Taylor is not that hero. He’s somewhere between a victim and part of the problem. Saquon Barkley is not that hero either, nor are Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Josh Jacobs or would-be labor firebrand Austin Ekeler.

Derrick Henry? He’s like Old Batman in that Flash movie no one saw this summer: ask him to save the day after all these years and (spoilers!) he’ll just crash and burn over and over again.

Taylor is in the final year of a rookie contract that will pay him $4.3 million in 2023. He wants an extension and a raise that he is not going to get from the rebuilding Indianapolis Colts. He tried everything to extract more money from owner Jim Irsay this summer short of joining the Grateful Dead and then offering to sell the collectables-craving Irsay an autographed guitar.

Taylor “held in” for a while. He was excused from training camp for various reasons. There were leaked reports that Taylor was dealing with a back injury. Taylor denied the report, then left camp for outside treatment for his ankle injury. Irsay even held a private meeting with Taylor on the team bus, which unfortunately did not result in a groovy road trip.

This week, the Colts finally granted Taylor permission to seek a trade, then spread the word that they expect a first-round pick (or something of equal value) as compensation. They might as well have asked for a few autographed guitars as well.

Taylor led the league in rushing yards, scrimmage yards and total touchdowns in 2021 but rushed for just 861 yards during an injury-marred 2022. Asking for guaranteed money after a season of setbacks and disappointments is not exactly negotiating from a position of power. Nor is holding your breath for a new deal while all of your peers are settling for $10-per hour plus tips.

The Running Back Crash of 2023

Dalvin Cook, released by the Minnesota Vikings for salary-cap reasons after a 1,173-yard season, just signed with the New York Jets for one year at $7-million. Ezekiel Elliott, the recipient of a reported $90-million contract from the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, was released with two years left on that deal in March; he just joined the New England Museum of Early 21st Century Football Excellence (formerly the Patriots) for a measly $3 million.

Cook and Elliott waited weeks before signing their meager contracts, surely hoping to drum up interest in their services as training camp wore on. They should not have bothered: Trying to cash in as a running back right now is like trying to get rich playing the stock market six months into the Great Depression.

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards in 2022 and helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl, then signed with the Carolina Panthers for (once the helium is taken out of the reported numbers) $12-million guaranteed over two years. Playing for the Detroit Lions last year, Jamaal Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns, then signed with the New Orleans Saints for three years at just over $8-million guaranteed. And those deals got done during the gold-rush period of early free agency, when there was a chance of sweeping up another team in a bidding war.

This year’s summer of running back discontent began with Barkley, who huffed and puffed and threatened to blow the New York Giants down rather than sign his $10-million franchise tag offer. After weeks of speculation that he would hold out until the first snowfall, or force a blockbuster trade, Barkley signed on the eve of camp for one year at $10.1-million. (He could have taken that franchise-tag money to his local bank in March, invested in a certificate of deposit and earned more than 1% interest for much less trouble.)

At least Barkley fared better than Jacobs, quietly holding a one-man vigil in the desert instead of signing his own franchise tag offer from the Las Vegas Raiders. When Jacobs inevitably surrenders, he can take solace in the fact that he will earn as much as Cook and Elliott combined.

Ekeler, fresh off gaining 1,637 scrimmage yards in the final year of a contract that averaged just over $6.1 million per season, hosted a running backs-only Zoom call about the crash of the market in mid-July. In the football doldrums of early summer, the conference call was breathlessly touted as some sort of workers’ rebellion. Would Ekeler assemble the Mighty Running Back Avengers? Form a separate union? Stage a mass holdout?

Nope. They essentially just vented. What else could they do? The collective bargaining agreement does not expire until 2030, so salary structures are set in stone until all of the running backs we are talking about will be nearing or past retirement. And members of the would-be coalition are competitors, not just on the field, but when it comes time to fend for the jobs/money/scraps that are still available.

Great Running Backs, Terrible Investments

It would be wonderful if running backs got paid more. It would be even more wonderful if kindergarten teachers got paid more. Wishing the market were different never changes the market. And Taylor, Barkley, Jacobs and the others seeking big contracts must face the unfortunate truth that they are textbook examples of why running backs no longer earn big guaranteed contracts.

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards last year but just 627 yards in the previous two seasons combined. He has been healthy and productive for roughly half of his five-year career.

Jacobs led the NFL in 2022 with 1,653 rushing yards but was so unimpressive the previous year that he was forced to play in last year’s Hall of Fame game like some rando on the roster bubble. His statistical production had no impact on the standings for the 6–11 Raiders.

Cook’s rushing numbers look fine on paper, but the Vikings realized that they were paying $12.6 million per year for a player who was more-or-less interchangeable with lower-paid backup Alexander Mattison. Elliott was constantly upstaged by Tony Pollard (who also received a franchise tag offer this year) to the point where it often looked like the Cowboys were playing Elliott just to justify paying him.

Christian McCaffrey is often held up as the standard bearer for running backs who earn lucrative ($64 million, in his case) extensions. McCaffrey was great for the San Francisco 49ers last year — after the Carolina Panthers traded him in a cost-cutting move. (He was also injured for most of 2020-21.) Alvin Kamara lived up to his reported $75-million extension for one year in 2020; his rushing totals and yards per rush/reception have plunged to below his rookie-year levels in the two seasons since.

And Henry? He’s still nigh unstoppable. But the Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown last year, in part, because of the big cap hits on Henry’s $50-million extension signed in 2020. Even when a running back lives up to his big payday, there’s a not-so-hidden cost.

There are some counterexamples of rushers who stayed productive and useful after receiving lucrative extensions: Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers. But then there were Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson, DeMarco Murray and others who left their employers with little more than buyer’s remorse after their big paydays, not to mention all of the Pollard and Mattison types who demonstrated they could provide 80-95% of the production at 10-20% of the cost.

Even NFL owners and executives can spot a bad bargain once they’ve made the same mistake a few dozen times.

Wanted: Running Backs Who Matter

Running back salaries have now gotten so low that the pendulum is bound to swing slightly in the other direction. Avoiding long-term contracts for oft-injured, nearly-replaceable players is one thing, being able to grab bushells of Elliott and Cook in August like apples at a farmer’s market is something else. Still, little will change so long as the market is glutted with rushers who spent their short careers bouncing back and forth from the Pro Bowl to the injury report, or start losing a step on their 25th birthdays.

The only way salaries will increase is if someone does what Taylor, Barkley and the others have failed to do. Running backs need a hero who breaks tackles, catches passes, stays healthy and perches near the top of yardage leaderboards for three straight years. They need someone who forces eight defenders to crowd the box on every snap and drags his team deep into the playoffs. Running backs need an indestructible Henry/McCaffery cyborg who can demand $50-million guaranteed in his fourth or fifth season and attract actual suitors. And then that hero must remain productive for the length of that entire second contract.

Actually, running backs need a small legion of such heroes: one might be a fluke, but three or four could be a trend that resets the market. Maybe Atlanta Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson will rise as one of those heroes. Or Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions, who is a little more like McCaffery: a wide receiver who happens to line up in the backfield and catches lots of handoffs. Maybe there’s a bunch of young rushers who have learned the secrets of longevity and are about to prove history and analytics wrong.

Until this age of heroic running backs dawns, ignore the Taylor trade speculation chatter. If your favorite team wanted someone like Taylor, they would have spared some change for Elliott and Cook. Taylor and the others have little choice but to play out their contracts, rack up lots of yardage and touchdowns and hope they can earn a little bit more next year. Because even if the market changes, it will be too late for them.