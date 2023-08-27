Spanish World Cup Kiss Timeline: Prosecutors Open Sex Abuse Investigation, RFEF Threatens to Leave UEFA

On Sunday, August 20, Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, defeating England 1-0 in Sydney, Australia, after a brilliant run through the tournament. As players celebrated the World Cup win — considered soccer’s most important trophy — the spotlight also highlighted problematic behavior from the team's leaders.

Luis Rubiales, president of Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF, the Spanish football federation), kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy ceremony. Following the match, Hermoso confirmed that the kiss was not consensual.

The nonchalance of the Rubiales' behavior — on the world’s biggest stage, in front of millions of viewers — underscored the types of problems that Spanish players previously raised about RFEF.

In the week since the kiss, Rubiales and his supporters have pivoted multiple times, while calls for Rubiales’ resignation — or firing — have only gotten louder. Spanish players went on to issue their own statement, uniting to call for Rubiales' ouster.

But it isn't yet clear how this will play out. With things still changing quickly, The Messenger compiled a timeline of the major developments since Spain won the Women's World Cup. (Events are listed in reverse chronological order.)

Luis Rubiales has come under fire since kissing Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup trophy ceremony, but has refused to resign. Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Monday, August 28: Spanish prosecutors open sex abuse investigation into Rubiales

Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary sex abuse investigation into Rubiales, per the BBC. The Prosecutor's Office said that it opened the investigation because "the sexual act was not consented."

Monday, August 28: RFEF threatens to leave UEFA if Rubiales is forced out, but UEFA denies request

In another act of fervent defense of Rubiales, the RFEF threatened to leave UEFA if Rubiales is removed, per multiple outlets. RFEF Secretary General Andreu Camps sent a letter to UEFA requesting its own suspension from the European federation, citing "government interference." UEFA has denied the request.

UEFA has remained quiet on Rubiales's conduct in the days since the kiss; Rubiales is a vice president in UEFA, and has a personal relationship with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

The move threatens the status of top Spanish teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, who would face expulsion from European competition.

Monday, August 28: Rubiales's mother goes on a hunger strike

Rubiales's mother, Ángeles Béjar, is on a hunger strike, locking herself in a church until her son is freed from what she called an "inhumane and bloodthirsty hunt," per EFE.

While many are asking for Rubiales to be fired for his conduct, especially in the wake of his outright refusal to resign, Béjar is asking Hermoso to “tell the truth” and maintains that images from the ceremony show that there was consent on both sides.

“He is incapable of harming anyone,” she said of her son.

Sunday, August 27: RFEF calls emergency meeting for Monday

The RFEF called the general assembly to an "urgent" meeting, scheduled for Monday, August 28 at 4 p.m. in Spain (10 a.m. ET). The agenda will focus on evaluation and solutions for the current situation, and will include a question-and-answer portion.

RFEF also released a statement on August 27 on behalf of referee María Dolores Martínez Madrona, who is a delegate for the RFEF's Sexual Violence Protocol. The new statement "clarifies" points from an earlier RFEF statement, stating that "competent bodies" mentioned in the earlier statement "are no the Sexual Violence Advisory Committee," seemingly undercutting the RFEF's previous words.

Additionally, Madrona said that the protocol is currently investigating events and demands privacy for all involved, stating that her duty is to stick to protocol and safeguard privacy.

Sunday, August 27: NWSL Players, Teams back Hermoso, call for systemic change

Throughout NWSL matches all weekend, players wore tape wristbands with “Contigo Jenni” ("with you Jenni") written on them. The wristbands trend started Friday night with a matchup between the San Diego Wave and the Orlando Pride.

In addition, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman wrote a statement of support for Hermoso on social media.

“As leaders of leagues, federations and governing bodies, we must protect our players. The actions by the Spanish federations are unconscionable and a reminder that there’s still work to do,” Berman said.

Teams in La Liga and Liga F, Spain's men's and women's soccer leagues, also showed support for Hermoso through banners, warmup shirts reading "#SeAcabó" and other messages of support.

Saturday, August 26: Vilda speaks out against Rubiales’s behavior, but doesn’t resign

Head coach Jorge Vilda — an ally of Rubiales — released a statement, saying that Rubiales’s behavior was “inappropriate.”

“There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular,” Vilda wrote.

However, while his entire coaching and technical staff resigned earlier Saturday, Vilda did not, and says that he intends to stay on.

Last September, 15 players wrote a letter to RFEF, saying that they would not play for the national team unless team leadership changed, essentially calling for Vilda's ouster. The RFEF, and Rubiales, backed Vilda; only three of those 15 players made it onto the World Cup roster.

Vilda was seen applauding Rubiales throughout his “I will not resign” speech, especially at the part where Rubiales said he was offering Vilda a new four-year contract worth €2,000,000.

Eleven members of Spain’s coaching staff announced that they were resigning in protest of Rubiales’s behavior. The statement released by the staff strongly condemned Rubiales’s actions and expressed support for Hermoso. The mass resignation was seen as a show of solidarity after Spanish players on Friday announced they would not play for the federation until Rubiales was gone.

The only staff member who did not resign was head coach and Rubiales ally Jorge Vilda.

Saturday, August 26: RFEF releases, and then deletes, another statement

RFEF released another statement countering Hermoso’s claims.

“We have to state that Ms. Jennifer Hermoso lies in every statement she makes against the President,” the statement read, according to screenshots.

The statement was later deleted, and is no longer visible on its website.

Saturday, August 26: FIFA provisionally suspends Rubiales

FIFA announced that Rubiales would be temporarily suspended for 90 days, pending disciplinary proceedings set into motion on August 24. FIFA Disciplinary Committee chair Jorge Ivan Palacio also noted that Rubiales and RFEF are prohibited from contacting Hermoso or those close to her during the process.

Friday, August 25: RFEF releases a statement, attempting to discredit Hermoso and threatening legal action

RFEF released a statement in response to a statement from Spanish players’ union FUTPRO, where all 23 World Cup players and dozens of other Spanish players said that they would not play until Rubiales had been removed. RFEF’s statement focused on a quote from Hermoso in the FUTPRO statement, nitpicking at her claim that she did not lift up the president by presenting a series of still images and describing Hermoso and Rubiales’s specific body positions in each image.

“The evidence is conclusive. Mr. President has not lied,” the statement read.

Friday, August 25: Hermoso speaks out on lack of respect in Spanish football

After staying largely quiet as outrage around the incident grew, Hermoso released a statement soon after Rubiales’s refusal to resign where she reiterated that the kiss was not consensual, pointed out concerning behavior from the RFEF and maintained that the World Cup-winning team does not deserve “such a manipulative, hostile, and controlling culture.”

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part,” Hermoso said in the statement, which she released in both Spanish and English. “Simply put, I was not respected.”

Friday, August 25: Spain’s Women’s National Team players refuse to play

Hours after Rubiales refused to resign, members of the Spanish women’s national team stated that they will not play until he is gone. The players announced the decision in a statement through FUTPRO, the Spanish players’ union.

The statement was signed by all 23 members of the World Cup-winning roster, as well as dozens of other Spanish players.

“We want to finish by asking for real structural changes that help the National Team to continue growing, in order to transfer this great success to later generations,” the statement said.

Friday, August 25: Teammates, international soccer stars show support for Hermoso on social media

In the wake of Rubiales’s refusal to resign, soccer players showed support for Hermoso on social media. Players included Hermoso’s Spanish teammates, members of Spain’s men’s national team and big figures in the women’s international soccer world, including USWNT captain Alex Morgan and stars who play for Sweden, Portugal, England and the Netherlands (all teams, by the way, that Spain defeated during the World Cup).

Supporters used hashtags #seacabo (“it’s over”) and #contigoJenni (“with you Jenni”) to demonstrate their support for Hermoso and to take a stand against sexism and misogyny in women’s sports.

Friday, August 25: Rubiales refuses to resign in speech to RFEF general assembly

During an emergency meeting of the RFEF general assembly Friday in Barcelona, Rubiales got on stage and refused to resign.

On Thursday, multiple outlets had reported that Rubiales was set to announce his resignation at this meeting. Reporters were briefed ahead of the meeting that Rubiales would be stepping down, and that the federation had named the RFEF vice president as a replacement.

However, Rubiales did not step down; instead, he told the crowd that he was a victim of a witch hunt and repeatedly stated “No voy a dimitir, no voy a dimitir" ("I am not going to resign, I am not going to resign").

Rubiales added: "False feminism doesn’t seek justice, it doesn’t seek the truth, it doesn’t care about people."

Thursday, August 24: FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales

In a statement, FIFA announced that it was opening disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales following his conduct after the World Cup Final. FIFA, the international soccer governing body, said that Rubiales’s actions may have violated an article of the disciplinary code concerning a violation of fair play, through indecent conduct, bad behavior or “insulting” an individual.

Thursday, August 24: Spanish government officials speak out

Spain's High Council of Sport (CSD) said it may take action against Rubiales if RFEF doesn’t. Additionally, Spain’s acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez criticized Rubiales, calling his actions “unacceptable” and his apologies “not sufficient.”

Tuesday, August 22: Revelo reports that Rubiales pleaded with Hermoso to appear in his apology video

Madrid-based outlet Revelo reported that Rubiales pleaded with Hermoso to appear in the apology video, but she refused.

A statement released by RFEF attributed to Hermoso, which said that the kiss was “no big deal,” was reportedly not written by Hermoso. Additionally, Revelo reported that head coach Vilda pleaded with Hermoso’s family three times for Hermoso to join the apology video.

Monday, August 21: RFEF releases statement attributed to Hermoso

RFEF issued a statement, attributed to Hermoso, calling the kiss "no big deal."

“It was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup,” the statement read. “The ‘presi’ and I have a great relationship…It was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Relevo would later report that the statement was actually written by the federation's communication department.

Monday, August 21: Rubiales releases apology video and faces calls to resign

Rubiales, who had previously called people who were upset about the kiss “idiots,” switched course and released an apology video. In the video, he acknowledged that “people have felt hurt by” the kiss, and that he made a mistake. He also emphasized that the action was done without bad intention or faith.

“I have to apologize, learn from this and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful,” Rubiales said in the video.

Sunday, August 20: Spain wins the World Cup, and Rubiales kisses Hermoso during the trophy ceremony

After a great World Cup run with only one loss, Spain defeated England 1-0 to become World Cup Champions in the country’s third tournament appearance.

Rubiales also grabbed his crotch during the televised match, while standing next to Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía. He was also heard in Spanish players’ social media livestream saying that he wanted to marry Hermoso in a ceremony in Ibiza.

But during the televised trophy ceremony, Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips. She later said that she did not consent to the kiss, saying that she “didn’t like that” and adding, “But what was I supposed to do?”