Rory McIlroy Says He ‘Would Retire’ if LIV Golf Was Only Option

Rory McIlroy has been the most vocal critic of LIV Golf since it began competition last June. On Thursday, the four-time major winner had more to say about the Saudi-backed circuit.

Speaking to reporters after his opening-round 64 at the Genesis Scottish Open, McIlroy said: “If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it. I’d play the majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable.”

Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released 276 pages of documents regarding the framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. According to those documents, a “Best of Both Worlds” proposal, which was discussed in an Apr. 26 meeting between PGA Tour board members Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy, along with PCP Capital Partners Group — which has helped broker business for the PIF — included McIlroy and Tiger Woods owning LIV Golf teams and participating in at least 10 LIV Golf events.

That specific proposal, per Sean Zak of GOLF, was rejected. But with McIlroy and Woods apparently being utilized as bargaining chips in negotiations, it reiterates McIlroy’s sentiments after the framework agreement was announced on June 6.

“It’s hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb,” McIlroy said during his RBC Canadian Open pre-tournament presser last month, just a day after the framework agreement was announced.

Last month, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the future of LIV Golf will be evaluated after the league’s 2023 season concludes. The league's season finale is set for Oct. 20-22 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

McIlroy, while acknowledging the potential benefits of the PIF investing in the game of golf, has voiced his displeasure with LIV Golf for over a year.

Prior to the 2022 U.S. Open, McIlroy expressed disappointment at players who had joined LIV Golf, saying “I guess I took players’ statements at face value. I guess that’s what I got wrong.”

In August 2022, after his win at the Tour Championship, he said, “I hate what it’s done to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do.”

Last month, prior to the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy said, “I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV. Like, I hope it goes away. And I would fully expect that it does. And I think that’s where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. Very different from LIV.”

On Wednesday, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele said that Monahan needs to regain PGA Tour members’ trust in the wake of the framework agreement. McIlroy, though, is focusing on his game.

“I’m apathetic to all the noise around it,” McIlroy said Thursday. “As long as the tournaments I play keep on existing, I’ll be very happy to play them and be a professional golfer.”