Ronaldo: ‘I’m 100% Sure I Won’t Return to Any European Club’

For as long as the sport has existed, soccer has been primarily dominated by European teams—whether it be in leagues such as the English Premier League, or in international play. But in the eyes of Cristiano Ronaldo, all of that is fading, and he says he’ll never return to the continent for the sport.

"I'm 100 percent sure I won't return to any European club," Ronaldo said in a postgame media scrum on Tuesday. "I'm 38 years old. And European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

The Portuguese striker carved his legacy in Spain’s La Liga where he became Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer, competing against FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi for the title of best soccer player in the world from 2009-18.

In July 2018, Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in the Italian Serie A league, winning back-to-back league championships. In Aug. 2021, Ronaldo left Juventus to return to Manchester United—where he first made a name for himself from 2003-2009.

Ronaldo’s Manchester United contract was terminated in Nov. 22. One month later, he signed with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, and is set to begin his first season with the team.

Al Nassr signed Ronaldo to a deal worth $75 million per year, with a chance to reach $200 million, according to NBC Sports.

After Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to Spanish side Celta Vigo in a friendly in Ronaldo's native Portugal, he was asked about Messi’s move to Inter Miami CF. Ronaldo's response: the Saudi league is better than the United States’ Major League Soccer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner believes the Saudi league will grow, and more soccer stars will follow him there, like his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

"In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi,” Ronaldo said. “In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league."