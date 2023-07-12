Rob Manfred Says the Oakland Athletics Have Started the Relocation Process to Las Vegas



Per MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, it’s official: The Athletics have started the relocation process from Oakland to Las Vegas, pending league approval.

Speaking to the Baseball Writers Association of America before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Seattle, Manfred said that the franchise has “begun to submit information related to their relocation application.” What the Athletics are missing is a plan for the period between the expiration of their Oakland Coliseum lease after the 2024 season, and the projected 2028 opening of their new home in Las Vegas.

"Our relocation guidelines actually spell out clearly what needs to be included in an application," Manfred said. "One of the things that you have to include is what's gonna happen during the interim period. They have not made a submission on that topic."

This comes on the heels of a Sunday meeting in Seattle between Manfred and Oakland mayor Sheng Thao. During the meeting, Thao gave Manfred 31 packets (one for Manfred, the others for the 30 MLB owners) with information on Oakland’s plans for a new $12 billion ballpark at Howard Terminal.

Last month, Manfred said “there is no Oakland offer. They never got to the point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site.”

Thao pushed back on that assertion while speaking to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

“Through the press, we have heard that Manfred has stated there is no proposal,” Thao said. “We wanted to dispel that notion.”

Last month, the Nevada Legislature approved $380 in public funding for the Athletics’ proposed $1.5 billion, retractable-roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. The new ballpark would have an occupancy of 30,000, making it the smallest stadium in MLB. The Oakland Coliseum seats over 56,000.

Throughout the season, Oakland fans have shown their displeasure with the move, with ire directed at team owner John Fisher. Last month, on the same day the Nevada Legislature approved public funding for the new ballpark, Athletics fans staged a reverse boycott. Despite Oakland ranking last in attendance this season at just over 17,000, more than 27,000 fans showed up for the Athletics’ 2-1 victory against the Rays. Many held signs that encouraged Fisher, the franchise's majority owner since 2005, to sell the A's.

The Athletics (25-67) have the worst record in Major League Baseball this season, despite a seven-game win streak that ended with the reverse boycott game against Tampa Bay. The franchise has not made the playoffs since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when it fell 3-1 to Houston in an American League Divisional Series.