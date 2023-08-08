Richard Sherman to Replace Shannon Sharpe on ‘Undisputed,’ Per Report - The Messenger
Richard Sherman to Replace Shannon Sharpe on ‘Undisputed,’ Per Report

The former five-time Pro Bowl cornerback will spar with Skip Bayless on the FS1 sports debate show

Kari Anderson
Sherman will reportedly continue his role on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage.Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Richard Sherman will join Skip Bayless on the sports debate show Undisputed, according to the New York Post. Sherman replaces Shannon Sharpe, who departed in June.

Sherman, a former NFL cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler, will spar with Bayless on FS1’s sports debate show for 50-100 shows per year, mostly during the NFL season, according to the Post. His contract is not yet finalized, and he will remain as a commentator with Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

Sharpe left Undisputed in June after he and Fox Sports reached a buyout agreement. In Sharpe’s last show on June 13, he grew emotional as he thanked Bayless and Fox Sports for giving him a platform. In a tweet on June 14, he thanked his fans as well. Last week, Bayless also announced that rapper Lil Wayne will join the show on Fridays.

As a player, Sherman was the most visible member of the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom, the group of star defensive backs that defined their Super Bowl XLVIII team in the mid-2010s. He was released by the Seahawks in 2018 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers; when the 49ers released him in 2021, he signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but only played five games. Last summer, Sherman’s deal with Thursday Night Football was announced.

As a player, Sherman was known for his trash talking. In 2014, he was fined $7,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he made a choking gesture to 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the NFC championship game, which the Seahawks won. In 2018, playing with the 49ers, he was ejected after a scuffle in a game against the Bears, and later fined $10,026.

In 2013, Sherman went on ESPN’s First Take, then hosted by Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, and verbally sparred with Bayless. Sherman, then 24, told Bayless that he had never accomplished anything, while Bayless challenged Sherman’s assertion that he was at the top of his field.

According to the Post, Bayless and Sherman had a long conversation at a hotel in Beverly Hills. FS1 has so far declined to comment on the report of Sherman’s hiring.

