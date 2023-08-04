Reports: Arizona Close to Leaving Pac-12 for Big 12

The Arizona Board of Regents and Big 12 conference have held separate meetings this week to explore the additions of both Arizona and Arizona State to the Big 12, according to multiple reports.

Yahoo! Sports has reported a positive vote from Big 12 athletic directors in favor of inviting Arizona to the Big 12, and the school’s board of regents being in favor of the move after a Thursday meeting.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 presented its members with a media rights deal from Apple that will be focused on streaming. Afterward, the Arizona Board of Regents—which oversees Arizona, Arizona State and Northern Arizona—met to discuss whether its two Pac-12 schools should remain in the conference or join Colorado in a jump to the Big 12.

The Pac-12’s $3 billion deal with FOX and ESPN expires in 2024, making it the only conference without a long term deal in place.

According to multiple reports, Arizona is ready to jump ship and the announcement could be coming very soon while Arizona State will likely be a bit more patient.

The Pac-12 is also in danger of losing all of its Four Corners schools as Utah, the defending two-time Pac-12 football champions, are considering joining the Big 12 also.

If the Pac-12 loses all four of its Four Corners schools, the conference will be down to six teams in 2024 as USC and UCLA will take its battle for Los Angeles to the Big Ten.

There also exists a possibility that the Pac-12 loses both Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten as athletic directors have given commissioner Tony Petitti permission to explore adding the two to the Big Ten. The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach reported on Friday morning, however, that progress was stalling on those additions.

There have also been reports that after Oregon and Washington are addressed, the Big Ten could explore the additions of academic powerhouses Stanford and California. However, Petitti said at Big Ten Media Days that the Big Ten schools would like to figure out scheduling USC and UCLA before going through with further expansion.

In total, that would be six teams the Big Ten acquires from the Pac-12, boosting the league to 20 teams as it competes with the SEC for superiority. Meanwhile, the Big 12 would be up to 16 teams, including five from the Four Corners following the 2021 addition of Brigham Young.What used to be known as the “Conference of Champions” still has its suitors, though. According to Forbes columnist Jim Williams, Mountain West schools San Diego State, UNLV, Boise State, Colorado State and Fresno State, along with American Athletic Conference schools Rice, Tulsa, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and Southern Methodist have all filed paperwork to join the Pac-12.