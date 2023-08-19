Report: NBA Launches Inquiry Into James Harden’s Comments on Daryl Morey

The saga between James Harden and Daryl Morey continues.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the NBA has launched an inquiry into the Philadelphia 76ers guard's comments regarding the franchise's president of basketball operations this week. Per the report, the league office is looking into whether the comments indicate that Harden would hold out of the 2023-24 season — a violation of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

At an Adidas press event Monday in China, Harden said, "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Sources told ESPN that Harden, 33, has indicated privately that his comments were in reference to Morey halting trade talks regarding Harden. Last week, Wojnarowski reported that Philadelphia expected Harden to report to training camp, which Yahoo's Jake Fischer reported last month was Harden's plan, should a trade not be in place by then.

In late June, Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option for the upcoming season, with the hopes of being traded to the L.A. Clippers. Per the ESPN report from last week, the Sixers and Clippers engaged in multiple conversations about Harden, but momentum for a deal failed to pick up steam.

Morey traded for Harden in 2012 during his 13-year tenure as general manager of the Houston Rockets. In 2013, Morey acquired star center Dwight Howard. Just 11 games into the 2015-16 season, and after the franchise made its first Western Conference Finals appearance in 18 years, Morey fired head coach Kevin McHale — a move spearheaded by Harden, McHale said to Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett this week.

McHale was replaced on a full-time basis by Mike D'Antoni, who made Harden Houston's floor general and implemented a system that helped the lefty put together one of the most productive offensive stretches in league history. In four years with D'Antoni — and with Morey trading for Chris Paul in the summer of 2017 and Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2019 — Harden averaged 32.4 points, 8.8 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game, winning the 2018 league MVP along the way.

Morey and D'Antoni parted ways with the organization after the Rockets were eliminated 4-1 in the 2020 Western Conference Semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers, who won the NBA Finals that year. Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January of 2021, then was dealt to Philadelphia in February of 2022, reuniting with Morey (who was hired by the franchise shortly after leaving the Rockets).

During his introductory press conference after joining the Sixers, Harden called the franchise his "first choice" when he sought a trade out of Houston. Pairing Harden with Joel Embiid, who was amid his second consecutive runner-up finish in the MVP voting — before winning the award for the first time in 2022-23 — was what Philadelphia thought it needed to reach the franchise's first NBA Finals since 2001.

But the Sixers failed to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the last two postseasons, falling 4-2 to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in 2022, and in seven games to the Boston Celtics in May.

For the most part, Harden underperformed in both postseasons, averaging 18.6 points per game in 2022 and barely cracking 20 points per contest this year. He had a pair of 40-plus point performances in Games 1 and 4 against Boston this past spring, but in Games 6 and 7 (both losses), he averaged just 11 points on 25.9% from the floor.