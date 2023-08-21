Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to Serve Three-Game Ban to Start 2023 Season - The Messenger
Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to Serve Three-Game Ban to Start 2023 Season

The suspension is school-imposed, and comes after the NCAA rejected Michigan's proposed four-game suspension earlier this month

Max Rego
Harbaugh is entering his ninth season at the helm of the Wolverines.Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a school-imposed three-game suspension to start the 2023 season, per a university release.

"While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today's announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We will continue to support Coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA's guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved."  

Harbaugh will miss the Wolverines' home contests against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, and will return to the sidelines for the Wolverines' Big Ten opener against Rutgers. The release said an interim head coach will be announced "at a future date."

The suspension was first reported by The Wolverine's Chris Balas.

Earlier this month, Michigan's proposed four-game suspension was rejected by the NCAA Committee on Infractions, according to Yahoo's Dan Wetzel. The Wolverines are under scrutiny for alleged Level II NCAA violations committed by the program.

The NCAA claims that Harbaugh and his staff met with recruits off campus during the COVID-19 dead period (which ended on May 31, 2021) and had an analyst participate in on-field coaching. NCAA rules allow only the head coach, assistants and graduate assistants to give on-field instruction.

Harbaugh is also alleged to not have been forthcoming with investigators, which led to the NCAA adding a Level I violation to the case.

Harbaugh, 59, is heading into his ninth season at Michigan. During his tenure, the Wolverines are 74-25, and have won the last two Big Ten titles. They have lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals the last two years.

