Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to Serve Three-Game Ban to Start 2023 Season

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a school-imposed three-game suspension to start the 2023 season, per a university release.
"While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today's announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We will continue to support Coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA's guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved."
Harbaugh will miss the Wolverines' home contests against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, and will return to the sidelines for the Wolverines' Big Ten opener against Rutgers. The release said an interim head coach will be announced "at a future date."
The suspension was first reported by The Wolverine's Chris Balas.
Earlier this month, Michigan's proposed four-game suspension was rejected by the NCAA Committee on Infractions, according to Yahoo's Dan Wetzel. The Wolverines are under scrutiny for alleged Level II NCAA violations committed by the program.
The NCAA claims that Harbaugh and his staff met with recruits off campus during the COVID-19 dead period (which ended on May 31, 2021) and had an analyst participate in on-field coaching. NCAA rules allow only the head coach, assistants and graduate assistants to give on-field instruction.
Harbaugh is also alleged to not have been forthcoming with investigators, which led to the NCAA adding a Level I violation to the case.
- Michigan Announces Coaching Duties During Jim Harbaugh’s Three-Game Ban
- Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh and NCAA Working Toward Four-Game Suspension
- Michigan Offensive Coordinator Suspended as Part of Self-Imposed Football Sanctions
- NFL Best Bets: Predicting 2023’s Season Award Winners
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 Years
- The U.S. Soccer misconduct investigation focused on just three coaches. The problem goes way beyond them.
Harbaugh, 59, is heading into his ninth season at Michigan. During his tenure, the Wolverines are 74-25, and have won the last two Big Ten titles. They have lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals the last two years.
- Nick Saban Does Not Release Alabama Depth Chart in Attempt to Avoid ‘Distractions’ Ahead of Season OpenerSports
- Spanish Soccer Federation Calls for Luis Rubiales’s Resignation, Withdraws Previous StatementsSports
- Shohei Ohtani’s Pitching Season Cut Short — But Here’s Why He’ll Still Be BattingHealth
- Cardinals Place Quarterback Kyler Murray on PUP List, Release Veteran Colt McCoySports
- LOOK: Tour of Spain Cyclist Crashes Into Crowd While Celebrating After Winning Stage 3Sports
- Best Bets in Sports: Teoscar Hernandez To Stay Red Hot With First-Place MarinersSports
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith Becomes Latest NFL Star to Go MeatlessSports
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports