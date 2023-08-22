Reggie Chaney, Former Houston and Arkansas Basketball Standout, Dies at 23

Reggie Chaney, a former college basketball standout at Arkansas and Houston, has died at the age of 23 the Cougars men's basketball program announced on Tuesday.

The 2022-23 American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year spent the past three seasons playing for Kelvin Sampson as the Cougars became the premiere team in the AAC, ahead of a move to the Big 12.

Current Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, who coached Chaney in his first season in Fayetteville, also shared condolences on behalf of the Razorbacks.

Chaney was a key player in Houston's rotation during his tenure, despite battling through consistent nagging injuries, playing significant minutes on the 2021 team that made the Final Four.

Houston made the the Elite Eight in 2022 and the Sweet 16 in 2023, extending the Cougars' streak to five consecutive NCAA Tournaments — which would've been six if the 2020 tournament wasn't cancelled due to COVID-19 — and four consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

Although he never filled up the box score, Chaney was a leader and defensive presence that helped construct Houston's physical identity as a team.

Chaney recently signed his first professional contract with Greek team AE Psychiko, according to the Houston Chronicle. The cause of Chaney's death has not yet been released, and a GoFundMe has been launched to help support his family.