Real Madrid Goalie Thibaut Courtois Tears ACL One Day Before Season Begins

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tore his left ACL, the club announced Thursday.

Courtois, who suffered the injury in practice, will undergo surgery in the coming days, which normally takes 6-12 months to return to action from.

The injury announcement comes one day before the La Liga season opener. In his five seasons with Real Madrid, Courtois has a 77.8 save percentage. Now, the club has to seek to replace that production for the upcoming season.