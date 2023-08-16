Ravens Star Corner Marlon Humphrey Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Foot Surgery

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be without All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the first few weeks of the NFL season. Humphrey is scheduled for surgery to address a foot injury and will be out for about a month, according to NFL Network.

If Humphrey misses one month while recovering, then Baltimore would have to play its first two games against the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals without its top cornerback. Humphrey's projected role is significant for the team given the state of its secondary.

"It's not going to be a long-term deal though," Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after practice. "He is getting foot surgery today. That is confirmed."

The Ravens' cornerback room is already dealing with injuries to another starting corner, Rock Ya-Sin, who signed with the team this offseason, and backups Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Baltimore's injury situation could elevate the roles of veteran cornerbacks Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley in the short term.

Harbaugh said the team will continue to look at cornerbacks, but added "Most guys are on teams right now. Part of that with the guys who are veteran guys is, who's in shape? Who's been working? Who really wants to play this year? Because if you're a guy that's out, and you got some pedigree, you got to be in shape and ready to go. It's really on those guys to be ready to play."