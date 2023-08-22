Ravens’ Record Preseason Win Streak Snapped; Commanders Defend Their Side of the Beltway

The Baltimore Ravens entered last week's joint practices with the Washington Commanders holding the longest preseason win streak in NFL history at 24 games. Then, practices got chippy between the Beltway rivals and added fuel to Washington's fire. On a preseason edition of Monday Night Football, the new-look Commanders extinguished Baltimore's fire.

Players, including Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, got into multiple scuffles at Baltimore's practice facility over the weekend. Commanders offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, when asked by NBC Sports Washington about Baltimore's preseason streak, described it as "stupid."

“I mean, who gives a s--- about preseason games?” Cosmi said. “If we beat it, great. We’re going to beat it, so there we go.”

It turns out Cosmi called his shot, as new starting quarterback Sam Howell impressed against Baltimore's defense and led Washington to a win a front of new owner Josh Harris.

While Baltimore didn't play all its starters, Ron Rivera and Eric Bieniemy let their starters play for the entire first half as they continue to get a grasp on Bieniemy's uptempo, spread offense. Howell finished with 188 yards and two touchdowns, and Washington took a 17–14 lead into halftime.

Preseason games rarely feature any drama, but this one did. After falling behind 28–20, Washington scored a touchdown but failed the two-point conversion with less than five minutes left in the game. After forcing a punt with one minute and 14 seconds left, the Commanders drove down the field, leading to a 49-yard game-winning field goal by Joey Slye.

The ESPN broadcast booth was pleasantly surprised by the game's fireworks as national preseason broadcasts by the NFL's media partners normally serve as dress rehearsals.

“This is the greatest preseason game I’ve ever been a part of," said Monday Night Football color commentator and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

With one more week of preseason action left, Baltimore heads down to Tampa Bay for a Saturday night matchup as the Ravens continue to search for answers at cornerback, while Washington gets one last test run at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.