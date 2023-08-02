Rams Star Cooper Kupp Out With Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited practice early on Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

Last week, Kupp returned to practice as a full participant for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain last season, causing him to have surgery and miss the final eight games of the season. The Super Bowl LVI MVP is expected to be out a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but should return during training camp.

The Rams were plagued by injuries in 2022, leading to a 5–12 record in their Super Bowl defense. After winning the receiving "triple crown" in 2021 (as the NFL leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns), Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford were limited to nine games last season.