Raiders Star Receiver Davante Adams Exits Practice with Leg Injury

The former All-Pro left Friday's joint practice with the 49ers on Friday after taking a big hit from a San Francisco defender

Javon Edmonds
Davonte Adams left Friday’s practice early with a right leg injury.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left Friday’s joint practice early after taking a big hit from a San Francisco 49ers defender.

Adams limped off the field before being helped by trainers on the sideline, and headed into the locker room with a right leg injury.

This story will be updated as details emerge.

