Raiders Star Could Hold Out During Training Camp: Report

All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs will hold out of Las Vegas Raiders training camp if he and the team don’t reach a long-term contract agreement by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, according to a report from Paloma Villicana of FOX 5 Las Vegas.

Jacobs was selected 24th overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of Alabama. The two-time Pro Bowler has averaged 1,473 yards from scrimmage and 10 rushing touchdowns per season in his four-year career with the Raiders.

Last April, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, in his first year with the franchise, declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option on his contract (as well as the options of fellow 2019 first rounders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram) as he attempted to clear players brought in by the previous regime, run by then-head coach Jon Gruden and then-general manager Mike Mayock. However, Jacobs proved his value in 2022 by rushing for a career-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had a career-high 400 receiving yards, showing his capabilities as a three-down back.

In March, the Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, which he has not signed. Jacobs would make $10.1 million in 2023 under the tag.

Las Vegas finished 6-11 in Josh McDaniels’s first season as head coach, headlined by McDaniels’s benching of franchise quarterback Derek Carr. Carr, who had a no-trade clause, was released in February before his $40.4 million salary became guaranteed; he's since signed with the New Orleans Saints. Jacobs now joins the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley as running backs threatening holdouts this month.