Quinnen Williams, New York Jets Agree on Contract Extension

Quinnen Williams is now under contract with the New York Jets through the 2027 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the franchise and its standout defensive tackle have agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension, including $66 million guaranteed.

Williams had a year left on his rookie contract, and is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald in terms of average annual value ($24 million).

The agreement concludes a somewhat frosty negotiation process. Williams skipped voluntary workouts in April while his agent, Nicole Lynn, and the Jets tried to work out an extension. This spring, fellow 2019 defensive-tackle draftees Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence and Daron Payne received lucrative extensions from the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Washington Commanders, respectively.

The former national champion at Alabama deleted all mentions of the franchise from his Twitter bio. On Thursday, Williams changed his bio to indicate he’s a defensive tackle for the Jets. “Defensive Tackle for the NEW YORK JETS”.

Since being selected third overall in the 2019 draft, Williams has made steady progress and is now a force in the trenches. After a solid rookie season in which the Birmingham, Ala., native finished with 28 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery, Williams broke out in his second season. In 13 games in 2020, he finished with 55 total tackles and seven sacks, then followed that up with 53 total tackles and six sacks in 2021.

But it was his play a season ago that saw the 25-year-old ascend into the upper echelon of defensive tackles in the league. In 16 contests, Williams set career-highs in sacks (12), tackles for loss (12) and quarterback hits (28), while matching his career high in total tackles (55). Williams received first-team All-Pro honors alongside Simmons, Donald and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Thanks to Williams, stellar rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and the rest of New York’s fourth-ranked scoring defense, the Jets overcame quarterback troubles to stay in playoff contention until New Year's Day. Following the promising season, general manager Joe Douglas traded multiple draft picks for ex-Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers in April. With Rodgers in the fold, a young head coach in Robert Saleh and a host of promising talent, the Jets are sure to be of keen interest throughout the season, starting with the team’s appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks.