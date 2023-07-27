Bengals QB Joe Burrow Out For ‘Several Weeks’ With Calf Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out for "several weeks," head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday.

Burrow was diagnosed with a calf strain after being carted off the field during Thursday's training camp practice. The Pro Bowler went down holding his right calf, which had a sleeve on it, before being helped to the trainers' cart.

When asked Friday if Burrow's injury could extend into the regular season, Taylor reiterated that recovery will take several weeks. Burrow was in the building at training camp Friday, per Tom Pelissero.

Led by Burrow, the top pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Cincinnati has won the AFC North in each of the past two seasons and made it to Super Bowl LVI where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Burrow missed most of his rookie season in 2020 after suffering torn knee ligaments during a game at Washington.

This is the first summer Burrow is eligible to sign a contract extension, which is expected to be in the neighborhood of the record-breaking five-year, $262.5 million deal fellow 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert signed earlier this week.

This is a developing story that will be updated.