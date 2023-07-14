Purdue’s Zach Edey on NIL: ‘If It Was Five Years Ago, I’d Probably Be in the NBA Right Now’

After an award-winning season, Purdue center Zach Edey decided to return to the NCAA for one more year rather than declare for the NBA Draft. He told The Messenger his decision was in large part due to the opportunities available in college basketball, including new Name, Image and Likeness rules.

“I think it's great for the game to have the players who can come back and not take a risk on the NBA and have another year,” Edey told The Messenger from the 2023 ESPY Awards’ red carpet. “If it was five years ago, I'd probably be in the NBA right now.”

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in the 2022-23 season, shooting 60.7% from the field. He won six national player of the year awards, including the Wooden Award, Naismith Award and AP National Player of the Year. On May 31, the 7-foot-4 center announced he was withdrawing from June’s NBA Draft and returning to Purdue for his senior season.

“To be able to come back for another year in college, play with a bunch of my teammates who I really, really love and compete for a national championship, it's hard to pass an opportunity like that up,” Edey said.

Purdue earned a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but was upset by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round. Now, Edey will return to West Lafayette in an attempt to set things right for the Boilermakers.