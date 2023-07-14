Purdue’s Zach Edey on NIL: ‘If It Was Five Years Ago, I’d Probably Be in the NBA Right Now’

After an award-winning season, Purdue center Zach Edey decided to return to the NCAA for one more year rather than declare for the NBA Draft. He told The Messenger his decision was in large part due to the opportunities available in college basketball, including new Name, Image and Likeness rules.
“I think it's great for the game to have the players who can come back and not take a risk on the NBA and have another year,” Edey told The Messenger from the 2023 ESPY Awards’ red carpet. “If it was five years ago, I'd probably be in the NBA right now.”
Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in the 2022-23 season, shooting 60.7% from the field. He won six national player of the year awards, including the Wooden Award, Naismith Award and AP National Player of the Year. On May 31, the 7-foot-4 center announced he was withdrawing from June’s NBA Draft and returning to Purdue for his senior season.
“To be able to come back for another year in college, play with a bunch of my teammates who I really, really love and compete for a national championship, it's hard to pass an opportunity like that up,” Edey said.
- Barstool Sports’ Brianna LaPaglia Responds to Rumors She’s Dating Singer Zach Bryan
- Qatar Looks to Buy Piece of DC NBA, NHL Teams in What Would Be a First for US Sports
- San Antonio Spurs Win NBA Draft Lottery, and Probably Victor Wembanyama
- NBA Summer League Is a Growing Money Maker for Vegas
- ESPN, Disney Held Talks With NBA, MLB and NFL as Strategic Partners: Report
Purdue earned a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but was upset by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round. Now, Edey will return to West Lafayette in an attempt to set things right for the Boilermakers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports