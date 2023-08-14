PSG, Neymar Accept $98.6 Million Transfer to Al-Hilal

Almost three weeks after Paris Saint-Germaín forward Kylian Mbappé rejected a record-breaking $332 million transfer bid to Al-Hilal, PSG forward Neymar is headed to the Saudi Arabian club on a two year deal, according to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

PSG accepted a $98.6 million bid from Al-Hilal for the transfer early Monday morning, sending Brazil's all-time leading scorer to the Middle East.

Last Monday, the 31-year-old Neymar informed PSG that he would like to leave the club even though he had three years left on a contract that paid him 20 million pounds per year.

Now, Neymar is headed to Al-Hilal on a two-year, $326 million deal that has an option for a third year.

Neymar helped PSG win three Ligue 1 championships and reach its first ever Champions League final in 2020.