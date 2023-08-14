PSG, Neymar Accept $98.6 Million Transfer to Al-Hilal

Almost three weeks after Paris Saint-Germaín forward Kylian Mbappé rejected a record-breaking $332 million transfer bid to Al-Hilal, PSG forward Neymar is headed to the Saudi Arabian club on a two year deal, according to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.
PSG accepted a $98.6 million bid from Al-Hilal for the transfer early Monday morning, sending Brazil's all-time leading scorer to the Middle East.
Last Monday, the 31-year-old Neymar informed PSG that he would like to leave the club even though he had three years left on a contract that paid him 20 million pounds per year.
Now, Neymar is headed to Al-Hilal on a two-year, $326 million deal that has an option for a third year.
- PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé Rejects Transfer to Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League
- Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal Granted Permission to Speak with PSG’s Kylian Mbappé
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to Leave
- Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane Accept $110+ Million Bayern Munich Transfer
- Soccer Star Neymar Publicly Apologizes to Pregnant Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi for His ‘Mistakes’
Neymar helped PSG win three Ligue 1 championships and reach its first ever Champions League final in 2020.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- MLB Lawsuit: Umpire Ángel Hernández Strikes Out on a 3-0 CountSports
- ‘SportsCenter’ Host Sage Steele Leaving ESPN, Settles Lawsuit Over SuspensionSports
- NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars to Have New Ownership Group Led By Laura RickettsSports
- Women’s World Cup: Spain Tops Sweden With Late 2-1 Win to Advance to FinalSports
- The Braves’ Matt Olson Launches Himself Into the MVP RaceSports
- Anthony Richardson Named Colts’ Starting QuarterbackSports
- Alex Collins, Former NFL Running Back, Dead at 28Sports
- Dalvin Cook Reaches One-Year Deal With the New York Jets for up to $8.6MSports
- Justin Verlander Responds to ‘Diva‘ Dig With ‘Nothing but Respect‘ for the New York MetsSports
- Sam Kerr’s Favorite Goalkeeper To Score on Is Her Next World Cup OpponentSports
- Ezekiel Elliott Agrees to One-Year Deal With PatriotsSports
- Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dies at 21Sports