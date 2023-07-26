PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé Rejects Transfer to Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé Rejects Transfer to Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League

Mbappé turned down a $776 million contract—a transaction that would have totaled more than $1B with the transfer fee

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

On Monday, French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain granted Al Hilal SFC of the Saudi Professional League permission to speak to forward Kylian Mbappé after Al Hilal made a record $332 million transfer bid for the 24-year-old superstar. On Wednesday, Mbappé officially rejected the transfer, according to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Al Hilal had offered $332 million to PSG as a transfer fee, and a $776 million salary to Mbappé for a single season, totaling $1.1 billion for his services.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Kylian Mbappé of France grabs the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round match between France and Greece at Stade de France on June 19, 2023 in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France.
PSG forward Kylian Mbappé rejected a record $332 million transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

After a failed attempt in June to sign Lionel Messi, who ultimately joined Inter Miami FC of MLS after leaving PSG, Al Hilal pivoted its focus to Mbappé as the Saudi League continues its pursuit of the world’s top footballers.

Read More

Last December, Saudi club Al Nassr signed five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to a two-and-a-half-year deal worth $75 million per year, with baked-in commercial opportunities that could balloon the payment to $200 million on an annual basis. Ronaldo’s former teammate at Real Madrid and fellow Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema, signed with Al-Ittihad in June.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.