PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé Rejects Transfer to Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League

On Monday, French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain granted Al Hilal SFC of the Saudi Professional League permission to speak to forward Kylian Mbappé after Al Hilal made a record $332 million transfer bid for the 24-year-old superstar. On Wednesday, Mbappé officially rejected the transfer, according to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Al Hilal had offered $332 million to PSG as a transfer fee, and a $776 million salary to Mbappé for a single season, totaling $1.1 billion for his services.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappé rejected a record $332 million transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal. Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

After a failed attempt in June to sign Lionel Messi, who ultimately joined Inter Miami FC of MLS after leaving PSG, Al Hilal pivoted its focus to Mbappé as the Saudi League continues its pursuit of the world’s top footballers.

Last December, Saudi club Al Nassr signed five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to a two-and-a-half-year deal worth $75 million per year, with baked-in commercial opportunities that could balloon the payment to $200 million on an annual basis. Ronaldo’s former teammate at Real Madrid and fellow Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema, signed with Al-Ittihad in June.