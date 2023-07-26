PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé Rejects Transfer to Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League
Mbappé turned down a $776 million contract—a transaction that would have totaled more than $1B with the transfer fee
On Monday, French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain granted Al Hilal SFC of the Saudi Professional League permission to speak to forward Kylian Mbappé after Al Hilal made a record $332 million transfer bid for the 24-year-old superstar. On Wednesday, Mbappé officially rejected the transfer, according to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.
Al Hilal had offered $332 million to PSG as a transfer fee, and a $776 million salary to Mbappé for a single season, totaling $1.1 billion for his services.
After a failed attempt in June to sign Lionel Messi, who ultimately joined Inter Miami FC of MLS after leaving PSG, Al Hilal pivoted its focus to Mbappé as the Saudi League continues its pursuit of the world’s top footballers.
Last December, Saudi club Al Nassr signed five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to a two-and-a-half-year deal worth $75 million per year, with baked-in commercial opportunities that could balloon the payment to $200 million on an annual basis. Ronaldo’s former teammate at Real Madrid and fellow Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema, signed with Al-Ittihad in June.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports
- Money(ball) Talks: ‘Hope Is Not a Strategy’Sports
- ‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames BidenPolitics
- USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe Explains Smile After Missing Crucial Penalty Kick in World Cup EliminationSports
- U.S. Knocked Out of Women’s World Cup After Heartbreaking Penalty ShootoutSports
- NASCAR Driver Noah Gragson to Be Suspended Indefinitely After Liking George Floyd MemeEntertainment