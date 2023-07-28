Proposed Bill Would Give College Athletes Freedom for Name, Image and Likeness Deals, Pave Way for Unionization

On the last day of the congressional session, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA) proposed the fourth NIL bill of the past two weeks.

The College Athlete Economic Freedom Act seeks to create a law that gives college athletes the freedom to make as much money as possible from their Name, Image, and Likeness.

“After generations of unfair and illegal restrictions, it is time to enshrine athletes’ rights to their NIL, while promoting the equitable treatment of athletes in this new and exciting marketplace,” the Murphy and Trahan said in a press release.

The bill would prohibit colleges, conferences, and the NCAA from restricting athletes from earning NIL compensation while allowing athletes to hire any representation they see fit. It would also clear the way for a players’ association, something the NCAA has not allowed.

Currently, athletes on an F-1 student visa cannot sign NIL deals or make profit from them—unless they sign the deal and receive payment while they’re back home on a break. Friday’s bill aims to allow international athletes to enjoy the same NIL freedoms as their peers as part of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In an effort to maintain transparency, the bill would require collectives to register with the Federal Trade Commission to report all deals.

During Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said he doesn’t believe the current NIL landscape falls in line with Title IX, something he wanted addressed. The College Athlete Economic Freedom Act specifically addresses Title IX, saying “collectives cannot discriminate in the facilitation of NIL deals and that Title IX applies to colleges in the ways they support athletes’ NIL opportunities.”

The bill is also aiming to fairly compensate athletes during conferences’ media rights deals, a conversation that began before NIL deals became legal in 2020.

“Annually, colleges, conferences, and the NCAA rake in billions in media rights deals and other promotion that requires the use of athletes’ NIL,” the final bullet point of the press release reads. “Yet, athletes do not receive a fair share of the revenues these deals bring in. To help athletes negotiate their fair share of these revenues, the bill requires colleges and associations to obtain the group license of athletes before using their NIL in media rights deals and promotion, along with notifying athletes how their NIL was used and how much revenue came from these activities.”

The Big Ten recently signed media rights deals with CBS, FOX and NBC that are projected to generate $7 billion in revenue for the conference. After signing a deal to leave CBS for ESPN, the SEC is set to make $300 million a year from Disney until 2034.