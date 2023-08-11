Prep Basketball Star Cooper Flagg Reclassifies, Now Likely No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2024 - The Messenger
Prep Basketball Star Cooper Flagg Reclassifies, Now Likely No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2024

Flagg, one of the best high school prospects in the country, will now be a college freshman in the 2024-25 season

Max Rego
Flagg was the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite.Kimberly Braden/Montverde Academy

Cooper Flagg's college basketball debut has been pushed up a year. On Friday, the five-star forward at Montverde Academy in Florida announced via Instagram that he was reclassifying from the 2025 class to the 2024 class.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Flagg was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2025, behind only Cameron Boozer of Columbus High School in Miami. Now that he is part of the class of 2024, though, Flagg could very well be its top prospect.

At 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, Flagg is the total package on both ends. His ability to attack off the dribble, finish at the rim and defend — in one-on-one and help-side as a shot-blocker — make him a player that a number of top programs are coveting.

During the Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament in July, Flagg even received some love from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who was coaching his youngest son Bryce's Strive For Greatness team.

Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks per game, leading his Maine United team to the 16-under finals, where it lost to Boozer's Nightrydas Elite team (which also features Cayden Boozer, Cameron's twin brother).

Flagg currently has offers from 12 schools, including Duke, UCLA, Villanova and the last two national champions, Kansas and Connecticut. But who is the frontrunner to land the 16-year-old? Duke appears to be the favorite.

All four of 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions have Flagg committing to second-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Plus, Duke is the only school that Flagg has visited so far.

Just after Flagg's announced he was reclassifying, Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas tweeted this:

