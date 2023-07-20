Phoenix Suns Aiming to Add G League Team by 2024

In 2023-24, the Phoenix Suns will be the only NBA team without an affiliate in the 31-team G League. However, new governor Mat Ishbia is looking to change that for 2024.

"Bringing a G League team to the Valley has been a priority for us, and I am excited that we have begun the process and the wheels are in motion to have a team in Phoenix as early as the 2024-25 season," team governor Mat Ishbia told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

After trading for All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns are paying heavy luxury taxes and are thin on early first-round picks. If Phoenix plans on adding to its roster in the next few years, the Suns will have to do so via trades, veteran’s minimum contracts in free agency, the taxpayer’s mid-level exception (if they can get under the second luxury tax apron) and late draft picks.

A team that is clearly in win-now mode most likely isn’t planning on many non-lottery draft picks contributing as rookies. Therefore, Phoenix will need a place for those young players to develop.

Previous governor Robert Sarver purchased the Bakersfield Jam in April 2016 and rebranded them as the Northern Arizona Suns to give Phoenix a G League team. However, Northern Arizona was sold to the Detroit Pistons in July 2020 and rebranded as the Motor City Cruise.

Now, the Suns are trying to come back to the G League table.

"Not only will this allow us to develop young players within our winning culture,” Ishbia said. “But also will serve as an opportunity to expand our reach and connect with even more basketball fans across the region."