PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Says Leave of Absence Was Due to Anxiety

While speaking with reporters for the first time since returning from a health-related absence, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he left his post due to anxiety that led to mental and physical health issues.

Monahan announced his leave of absence on June 14, and returned on July 17. On June 6, the PGA Tour announced a framework agreement with the DP World and Public Investment Fund (PIF) to combine the three entities' golf-related commercial businesses.

"I think the reality for me was that I was dealing with anxiety, which created physical and mental health issues and challenges for me," Monahan said on site at the Fedex St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn., the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. "And I realized that I needed to step away and to deal with that and understand how to develop the skills to deal with that going forward.

"To step away at that point in time was very difficult for me, but I needed to take care of myself and my family, and ultimately come back here stronger than I've ever been to lead the PGA Tour forward. And my family and my doctors supported me coming back."

On Tuesday afternoon, Monahan met with Tour players to discuss the latest on negotiations between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF. Per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, though, only about 25 players attended (70 are in the field at TPC Southwind), and details were light.

“There’s still a whole lot that no one really knows, and we don’t know,” Rickie Fowler told the AP. “It’s just continuing to trust that leadership and everyone is doing what’s best for all of us and the tour moving forward."

Monahan said that the tour met with PIF officials last week, and that finalizing negotiations by the end of this year is a "realistic" goal. However, he expressed regret over the rollout of the framework agreement, particularly the fact that Tour members found out in real time alongside the rest of the world.

"It was ineffective," Monahan said. "And as a result, there was a lot of misinformation. I think anytime you have misinformation that can lead to mistrust, and that's my responsibility.

"As I've said, I take full accountability for that. At the same time, I apologize for putting players on their back foot, but ultimately the move that we made is the right move for the PGA Tour. I firmly believe that. And as we go forward, time will bear that out."

Monahan still has supporters within the membership ranks. Jon Rahm, who currently is atop the season FedEx Cup standings, offered support for the commissioner during a Tuesday press conference.

"I think he should have the opportunity right now to finish this off the way he did," Rahm said. "I think we're quickly forgetting how well he managed a lot of things. He did an amazing job in COVID, and kept a lot of people employed, we were the first major sport to come back."

Sentiment towards future negotiations might be mixed among players, but one certain is certain: Monahan will have to navigate those negotiations without Andy Pazder, the Tour's now-former Chief Tournaments & Competitions Officer. As first reported by Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, on Tuesday, hours before the players met with Monahan, the Tour released a memo saying that Pazder had resigned. The Tour said that Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President and President, PGA Tour, would perform Pazder's duties.