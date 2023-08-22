PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Says 2024 Season Will Open in Maui

The PGA Tour plans to open the 2024 season at The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, on the island of Maui, commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday.

Earlier this month, wildfires decimated Lahaina, a community of about 13,000 in the northwest part of the island. According to state officials, the death toll has grown to 115. The unofficial tally of those missing is between 500 and 1,000.

Lahaina is less than 20 minutes by car to Kapalua, where the Plantation Course is located. The Sentry has been held on Maui since 1999.

When asked whether the tour plans to return to Maui for the season opener, Monahan said "absolutely."

"But I think at this point there are so many unknowns, and we want to be respectful of the challenges. We want to help be a part of the revitalization. There are a lot of considerations," he added. "We're committed, if we're allowed to, if we're invited, if we're embraced, given all that needs to be accomplished, we will be there 100 percent."

When asked if the tour had a backup plan should holding the event at the Plantation Course be unfeasible, Monahan said, "all of our efforts are on, and all of our attention is to try and get back to Kapalua."

The Sentry is followed by the Sony Open in Hawaii (Jan. 11-14), at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu.

"If it looks like that's not a possibility, then we'll go to plan B," Monahan said. "I want to be clear, there's no indication that we won't be back there. We're just trying to be respectful."

Monahan also praised the Plantation Course and Sentry tournament staff for their help in the aftermath of the wildfires. The Washington Post's Joshua Partlow reported last week that the Plantation House restaurant at the course is cooking food for those sheltering at Citizen Church Maui in Kahana, Hawaii, less than 15 minutes from Lahaina.

On Aug. 11, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa pledged to donate $1,000 for every birdie he makes during the three-week FedEx Cup Playoffs. Morikawa's family emigrated from Japan to Maui, and his paternal grandparents were raised on the island.

His paternal grandfather also owned the Morikawa Restaurant in Lahaina, selling it before the younger Morikawa was born. Morikawa said on Instagram earlier this month that the building was burned down during the wildfires.

Morikawa said donations would be directed to Maui United Way and World Central Kitchen.

Morikawa isn't alone in his efforts. Xander Schauffele, ranked sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking, launched the Help Maui Rise fundraiser earlier this month. Schauffele, 29, spent part of his childhood on the island of Kauai, and won the season-opening event in 2019.

Michelle Wie West, who retired from the LPGA after the U.S. Women's Open in July, said via Instagram last week that she was donating $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Wie West was born and raised in Honolulu.