‘I Cheated’: PGA Tour Canada Pro Justin Doeden Admits To Changing Score in Ottawa Open

Pro golfer Justin Doeden admitted on Monday to changing his score at last week's Ottawa Open, which is part of PGA Tour Canada.
The admission comes after Ryan French of Monday Q Info reported that Doeden's playing partners noticed a scoring discrepancy after the round. Doeden, 28, had made a double-bogey 7 on the par-five 18th, putting him outside the 36-hole cut-line at 1-under-par.
But the online live scoring system had Doeden at 3-under-par, and having made a par on the finishing hole. After his playing partners notified tournament officials, it was discovered that the seven on Doeden's scorecard had been erased, with a 5 written instead.
French reported that, as the group was attesting to and signing their scorecards, Doeden asked to double-check his. His playing partner, who had written down a 7 on the card, handed it to Doeden and left the scoring area.
Tournament officials proceeded to investigate the matter, and during that investigation, Doeden withdrew from the tournament.
Doeden, a native of Burnsville, Minn., turned professional in 2018 after spending his collegiate career at Minnesota. He has accumulated $54,447 in earnings on PGA Tour Canada, along with $34,057 on PGA Tour Latinoamérica.
While rare, scoring infractions have happened before in pro golf. In 1985, Vijay Singh was suspended from the Asia Golf Circuit after he was alleged to have changed his scorecard to show he was 1-under-par and not 1-over-par. Singh, who went on to win 34 times on the PGA Tour, denied the allegations.
