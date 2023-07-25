‘I Cheated’: PGA Tour Canada Pro Justin Doeden Admits To Changing Score in Ottawa Open - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘I Cheated’: PGA Tour Canada Pro Justin Doeden Admits To Changing Score in Ottawa Open

Doeden confessed in a Twitter post; his playing partners had noticed a scoring discrepancy

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Doeden turned professional in 2018.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pro golfer Justin Doeden admitted on Monday to changing his score at last week's Ottawa Open, which is part of PGA Tour Canada.

The admission comes after Ryan French of Monday Q Info reported that Doeden's playing partners noticed a scoring discrepancy after the round. Doeden, 28, had made a double-bogey 7 on the par-five 18th, putting him outside the 36-hole cut-line at 1-under-par.

But the online live scoring system had Doeden at 3-under-par, and having made a par on the finishing hole. After his playing partners notified tournament officials, it was discovered that the seven on Doeden's scorecard had been erased, with a 5 written instead.

Read More

French reported that, as the group was attesting to and signing their scorecards, Doeden asked to double-check his. His playing partner, who had written down a 7 on the card, handed it to Doeden and left the scoring area.

Tournament officials proceeded to investigate the matter, and during that investigation, Doeden withdrew from the tournament.

Doeden, a native of Burnsville, Minn., turned professional in 2018 after spending his collegiate career at Minnesota. He has accumulated $54,447 in earnings on PGA Tour Canada, along with $34,057 on PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

While rare, scoring infractions have happened before in pro golf. In 1985, Vijay Singh was suspended from the Asia Golf Circuit after he was alleged to have changed his scorecard to show he was 1-under-par and not 1-over-par. Singh, who went on to win 34 times on the PGA Tour, denied the allegations.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.