Peyton Manning Appointed as Professor of Practice by UT-Knoxville College of Communication and Information

Professor Peyton Manning has a nice ring to it.
On Monday, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville — Manning's alma mater — announced via release that the Pro Football Hall of Famer had been appointed as a professor of practice in the College of Communication and Information in the fall 2023 term.
“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” said Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information.
Per the university's press release, Manning "will join select classes during the academic year as a featured expert," and will work with the College of Communication and Information's faculty "to provide transformative learning experiences for CCI students."
Manning, 47, is arguably Tennessee's most famous alum. During his four years with the Volunteers, from 1994-97, Manning tossed 89 touchdowns against 33 interceptions. Tennessee won at least 10 games in his final three seasons with the program, including its first SEC title in seven years in 1997.
As a senior, Manning finished second to Charles Woodson in the Heisman Trophy vote. After graduating with a degree in speech communication, he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 1 pick of the 1998 NFL Draft. The rest is history, as Manning, after 13 seasons with the Colts (he missed all of 2011 due to neck surgery) and four with the Denver Broncos, is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
After retiring from football in March of 2016, Manning jumped into the media world. He hosted the 2017 ESPY Awards and is the host of Peyton's Places, an ESPN+ series where he travels across the country and interviews players, coaches and celebrities.
In 2020, he launched Omaha Productions, an entertainment company named after his go-to audible signal. Omaha Productions produces The Manningcast, an alternate broadcast of ESPN/ABC's Monday Night Football coverage featuring Manning and his brother, Eli.
