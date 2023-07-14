Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won more than 80 percent of his home games as an NFL starting quarterback. But he said road victories are what really get him going.
Speaking to former NFL receiver and CBS Mornings host Nate Burleson, the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was asked whether he prefers winning at home or on the road. His answer was enlightening.
“Obviously, it’s cool at Arrowhead [to] be the hero and win the games and be able to hoist the AFC Championship trophy,” Mahomes said. “But it’s just as fun, no offense to any of my division opponents, to go to their places and win those games.
“Both are great. But even though I hide the smile, I like being the villain sometimes.”
The former Texas Tech signal caller has backed up that sentiment. Mahomes is 27-3 against the AFC West in his career, including a remarkable 16-0 on the road. In all road contests, the two-time league MVP is 33-9.
That divisional and road dominance has been a key component of Kansas City’s five-year command of the AFC. While the 2023 season will be Mahomes’ sixth as the starter (and seventh overall), the 27-year-old has yet to play a road postseason game and has already reached three Super Bowls, winning two.
By contrast, by his sixth season as the starter for the New England Patriots, future Hall of Famer Tom Brady had suited up for three road playoff games, going 2-1.
Will Mahomes have the chance to be the “villain” in a road playoff environment come this winter? That depends on if an AFC rival, such as the Cincinnati Bengals or Buffalo Bills, can unseat Kansas City for the top seed in the conference.
Along with the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Marcus Mariota, Mahomes is the subject of Netflix’s new docuseries ‘Quarterback’, an in-depth look at the lives of NFL starting signal callers. The series premiered on Wednesday.
