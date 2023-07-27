P.J. Fleck Denies Allegations of Toxic Minnesota Football Culture - The Messenger
P.J. Fleck Denies Allegations of Toxic Minnesota Football Culture

Fleck says the allegations from former players are "baseless"

Javon Edmonds
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck says toxic allegations against his program are “baseless.”Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In a Front Office Sports report published on Wednesday, Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck was accused of fostering an environment of intimidation and toxicity by anonymous former players. On Thursday, during an appearance at Big Ten Media Days, Fleck denied those accusations.

The anonymous players said Fleck played favorites, was egotistical and prematurely forced players back from injury.

The former players said Fleck used his "Fleck Bank" as currency to let certain players get away with infractions of team and university rules, including failing drug tests.

"The Fleck Bank, mostly used in 2017 and '18, was an analogy in a team meeting," Fleck said. "Talking about the more you invest into a program, the better experience you're going to get out of it."

"If you're not doing all the right things, you're probably not going to have a great experience. There was no currency ever exchanged. There were no coins that ever existed. It was an analogy simply to explain investment for life, a life lesson of investment. Simply that. No one ever got out of any type of punishment for that."

Fleck went on to also deny the allegations that he and his staff physically punished his players with extra workouts, saying Minnesota's athletic department handles all disciplinary actions.

According to Fleck, Minnesota has six anonymous ways for athletes to report any and all issues, and that no issues to validate those accusations have been reported.

Allegedly, Fleck would make the team give him standing ovations when he entered a room.

The former Gophers also said Fleck would force the team's medical trainers to clear players to return to the filed before they were fully healthy.

"These allegations are baseless," Fleck said. "We have full support of our athletic director Mark Coyle, and our university leadership. This is a story that gets peddled every single year, and the majority of the players have been dismissed or removed from our football team."

