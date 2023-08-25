Oakland Athletics Submit Application for Relocation to Las Vegas - The Messenger
Oakland Athletics Submit Application for Relocation to Las Vegas

A vote in favor of relocation from 23 of MLB's 30 owners would deprive Oakland of its last professional sports franchise

Javon Edmonds
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher vows the team will compete for a World Series title if it moves to Las Vegas.Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics have submitted their application for relocation, leaving it in the hands of Major League Baseball's owners to either move the team to Las Vegas or keep it in the East Bay Area, Athletics owner John Fisher told ESPN on Thursday.

MLB's relocation committee consists of the chief executive officers of the Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio. Those three will review the application and ultimately decide on a recommendation for MLB's executive council and commissioner Rob Manfred.

For the Athletics to receive final approval on their relocation to Las Vegas, 75% of MLB's owners must vote in favor of it.

The team began working on the application in July, with uncertainty surrounding where the Athletics will play once their lease at Oakland Coliseum expires after next season. A new Las Vegas ballpark wouldn't open before 2028, and Fisher said he'd be open to extending the lease at Oakland Coliseum in the short term.

Fisher told ESPN the team's decision to move was based on the city of Oakland's unwillingness to provide public funding for a new $12 billion project in the Howard Terminal area.

"We also had a deadline imposed by the collective bargaining agreement from a year and a half ago that required the A's have a binding agreement on a new stadium by January of 2024 or we would lose our revenue sharing, which would be hugely detrimental to the organization," Fisher said.

However, a spokesperson for Oakland mayor Sheng Thao told ESPN that the city had raised $475 million and was expecting two grants totaling $65 million within the next month, bringing the city within $36 million of its fundraising goal for the Athletics.

In June, the Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public funding for the Athletics' proposed 33,000-seat, nine-acre, $1.5 billion stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

With the move, the Athletics would join the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders as teams that have left Oakland for the gambling capital. The first team to leave Oakland was the NBA's Golden State Warriors, who moved back to San Francisco in 2019. The next year, the Raiders followed them out of Oakland.

Las Vegas is also a prime target for NBA expansion, which would make it the seventh city to have MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL teams — Seattle could be the eighth if the NBA successfully returns the SuperSonics to the city.

Although the A's have the lowest payroll and worst record in baseball right now, Fisher said that will change as the team will try to win in Las Vegas.

"We would not be making that kind of investment if we weren't planning on putting a team on the field that can win the World Series," Fisher said. "We understand that Vegas wants a winner and demands a winner."

Oakland fans have been vocal about their opposition to relocation all season long, starting "sell the team" chants in opposing ballparks and staging a reverse boycott at Oakland Coliseum the same day Nevada officials approved funding on a Las Vegas stadium.

