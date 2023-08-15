NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars to Have New Ownership Group Led By Laura Ricketts

A group of Chicago businesswomen have reached an agreement to purchase the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars.
According to a release shared by the Athletic's Meg Linehan, the ownership group is led by Laura Ricketts, co-owner of MLB's Chicago Cubs and a new minority owner of the WNBA's Chicago Sky. The ownership group includes 11 businesswomen (as well as a male entrepreneur and a family office), which would make the Red Stars one of a handful of NWSL teams with majority female ownership.
Terms are not yet disclosed, and the sale is pending final approval from the NWSL Board of Governors.
The current owner of the Red Stars, Arnim Whisler, confirmed that he would sell the club last December after revelations about former Red Stars head coach Rory Dames’s years of emotional abuse were detailed in the Yates Report, an independent investigation by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates into allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse within the NWSL.
The Yates report found that multiple complaints of Dames’ behavior were ignored by Whisler and that Whisler dismissed the reported behavior as “Rory being Rory.”
Following the release of the report in October, the Chicago Red Stars board of directors voted to remove Whisler as chairman and players released a statement calling for him to sell the club.
The period of transition has coincided with major on-field struggles. The Red Stars are 11th (of 12) in the NWSL standings with a 5-1-9 record. The team’s top players include USWNT keeper Alyssa Naeher, and USWNT forward Mallory Swanson, who is currently out with a torn patellar tendon.
“Building a championship culture begins with treating our players with the respect they deserve as women and athletes,” said Ricketts in the statement. “We look forward to completing this transaction so that we can begin this new chapter for the team and the fans.”
Ricketts, the daughter of TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, has been owner of the Cubs with her family since 2009, making her the first openly gay owner of an MLB, NHL, NBA or NFL team. This past June, Ricketts joined a group of minority owners to invest in the Chicago Sky, pending WNBA board approval.
