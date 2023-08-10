NWSL Whistleblower Mana Shim Scores First Goal Since 2015

Eight years and four days after her last NWSL goal, Meleana “Mana” Shim scored again.

The 31-year-old midfielder scored in the 91st minute of NY/NJ Gotham FC’s game against the Orlando Pride Wednesday. Gotham forward Midge Purce sent a cross over the heads of multiple Orlando defenders, letting Shim tap the ball into the goal to tie the game, 1-1.

The game against the Pride was part of the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup, a mid-season tournament. With the draw, Gotham will not advance to the semifinal round. In a press conference after the game, Shim called the moment “bittersweet,” explaining that her emotions were mixed between the joy of scoring again and the sadness of the final result.

“I couldn't even celebrate because I was like, ‘We have to win this game.’ And now that I have some time to reflect on it, obviously, it's amazing. And I'm just so grateful that they (Gotham) trusted me to even be in the position to be on the field at that time,” Shim said.

“I also got my first yellow card in a really long time,” she added, smiling.

Shim returned to the NWSL in June after a five-year hiatus, signing with Gotham on a short-term injury replacement contract. Her goal on Wednesday was her first in NWSL competition since August 5, 2015, when she played for the Portland Thorns.

In 2021, Shim and former teammate Sinead Farrelly came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against former coach Paul Riley in a story published by The Athletic. The revelations sent waves through the NWSL and led to further investigations into player safety and abuse in the league.

Shim, who graduated from law school in 2022, was named chair of a U.S. Soccer Participant Safety Taskforce that formed in the wake of those revelations and has continued serving in that position during her short-term contract with Gotham.

With players returning from World Cup duty, Shim's future with Gotham is unclear, but she expressed gratitude on Wednesday that she was able to add a new chapter to her NWSL story.

“I feel like there are certain things since I’ve been here that have really felt like it’s wrapped up my career, certain things that have meant a lot, even just training with Sinead again and having some time with old friends and having a good training session,” Shim said, referring to fellow whistleblower Farrelly, who also stepped out of retirement to sign with Gotham earlier this year.

“Every time a moment like that happens, I’m like, ‘Ok, I can be done now. We wrapped it up.’ And then of course I wake up the next day and I’m like, ‘That was really fun, I want to do it again. I’m hungry.’”