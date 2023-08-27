‘Contigo Jenni’: NWSL Players Show Support for Jenni Hermoso - The Messenger
‘Contigo Jenni’: NWSL Players Show Support for Jenni Hermoso

NWSL players show public support for Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish player who was kissed without her consent at the World Cup by the federation president

Kari Anderson
Players throughout the NWSL wore tape wristbands with “Contigo Jenni” (“With you Jenni”) written on them during matches this weekend.Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

In a weekend with a full slate of NWSL games, players and teams are showing their support for Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso.

Players have been wearing tape wristbands with “Contigo Jenni” (“with you Jenni”) written on them, in support of Hermoso, who was kissed without her consent by Luis Rubiales during the trophy ceremony for Spain’s World Cup victory.

Hermoso has received an outpouring of support in the days since, especially on Friday after Rubiales refused to resign and tried to pivot blame onto Hermoso.

Many NWSL players have also vocally shown support, including top names like USWNT captain Alex Morgan.

The wristbands trend started Friday night with a matchup between the San Diego Wave and the Orlando Pride, and continued Saturday night with the Houston Dynamo and Kansas City Current.

During the four matches on Sunday, players from all eight teams wore the wristbands. Following NY/NJ Gotham FC's 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville FC, Gotham coach Juan Carlos Amorós addressed the decision to be united in supporting Hermoso.

"This is been emotionally hard for me," Amorós, who is from Spain, said in the postgame press conference. "At the same time, I think it was necessary that something like this happens, where everyone is united, and I hope it's the beginning of a bigger change."

The NWSL Players Association issued a statement on Sunday, condemning "all forms of assault against women" and calling for sponsors, confederations and governing body to "send a message to the world about where they stand."

Players in the NWSL have been particularly vocal against sexism and abuse in recent years following a league-wide reckoning. Following the release of the Yates report — an investigation into abusive coaches and administrators in the NWSL conducted on behalf of U.S. Soccer — NWSL and USWNT players have used their platforms to call out problematic behavior and advocate for player safety.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman also wrote a statement of support for Hermoso on social media.

“As leaders of leagues, federations and governing bodies, we must protect our players. The actions by the Spanish federation are unconscionable and a reminder that there’s still work to do,” Berman said on Friday.

The support for Hermoso is not just limited to the NWSL: Many teams around the world have also spoken out. On Saturday night, Leicy Santos scored for Madrid Liga F club Atletico and held up Hermoso's jersey, with Hermoso in attendance.

