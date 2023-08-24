What the Absence of the NWSL’s Best Players Did to the NWSL Standings

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup now concluded, most players have an opportunity to take a beat before preparing for their upcoming club seasons.

But for the 12% of Women’s World Cup participants who compete in the NWSL, it’s back to the grind.

Unlike most women’s pro soccer leagues, including then WSL, Liga F and Frauen-Bundesliga — which play from fall to spring — the NWSL plays straight through the summer, including during FIFA breaks and major international tournaments.

For the last eight weeks, the NWSL kept going without its World Cup stars, playing a total of 38 matches (18 in the regular season and 20 in the Challenge Cup) between June 26, when NWSL players left their clubs for Australia and New Zealand, and the end of the World Cup on Aug. 20. While a few players returned to NWSL competition after early World Cup exits, most teams are still reassembling their rosters.

So, for the benefit of those players — and fans who were more tuned into the action across the globe — what happened while the league's best were in Australia and New Zealand?

The Portland Thorns held onto the top spot in the regular-season table despite going 1-0-2 without Sophia Smith, Crystal Dunn and captain Christine Sinclair, among other World Cup absentees. The North Carolina Courage also claimed sole possession of second place despite a 1-0-2 mark of their own.

The Washington Spirit, missing seven players, and the OL Reign, missing a league-high eight players, fell out of the three-way tie for second by posting a combined 0-3-3 record during the World Cup. Those two teams were among the biggest decliners in the regular season standings over the past eight weeks, understandable given that nearly all of their starters were no longer in the country.

Taking advantage were Gotham FC and the Orlando Pride, which moved up two spots apiece over the course of the World Cup. Orlando has scored nine goals since June 26, three of which came from the feet (and head) of 23-year-old rookie forward Messiah Bright.

The Thorns still have double the positive goal differential of any other team in the league during the regular season, but the group behind them is looking just as bunched as it was before the World Cup reshaped the landscape of the standings.

Given the NWSL’s controversial decision to continue competition without close to one-fifth of its player pool, the league compromised by turning the 2023 Challenge Cup into a mid-season tournament and scheduling more of those games during the World Cup overlap.

While Racing Louisville is into the Challenge Cup semifinals, that’s mainly due to its 3-0-0 record before players like the USWNT’s Savannah DeMelo, Brazil’s Ary Borges and China’s Wang Shuang departed for their national squads. Without them, Louisville went from the No. 1 seed in the Challenge Cup to No. 4, with OL Reign and the Kansas City Current leapfrogging them in the standings.

North Carolina held steady with the third seed in the bracket by winning the East division on a tie-breaker over Gotham, but there were a lot of moves beneath them in the standings as well. The average team under the knockout cutline saw its seed change by plus-or-minus 1.9 slots, with Angel City FC rising by four slots overall and the San Diego Wave falling by three.

At a time when many commentators are calling the Women's World Cup — which was dominated by teams populated with players from European club leagues, not the United States — a wake-up call for the NWSL, the league will now have a chance to prove it still has plenty of excitement to offer down the stretch of the season with its rosters coming back together in the wake of the World Cup.

The NWSL regular season continues on Friday, Aug. 25, with the Wave taking on the Pride, and will continue with Matchweek 17 (of 22 total) this weekend. And the Challenge Cup semifinals will be Sept. 6, with the Current versus the Courage at 8 p.m. ET and Racing Louisville versus OL Reign at 10 p.m. ET.