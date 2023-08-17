Kansas City’s Charter Flight Fine Raises Questions About NWSL Policy

The NWSL has fined the Kansas City Current more than $55,000 for taking a charter flight in early July, according to a report from The Athletic.

Sources briefed on the situation told The Athletic that Kansas City took a charter flight from Kansas City to Louisville on July 6, ahead of the Current’s match against Racing Louisville on July 7. Per The Athletic, the NWSL did not intend to announce the fine publicly.

The July 7th game came at the tail end of a particularly grueling stretch for Kansas City, with three away games in less than two weeks with games in Orlando, Florida, followed by Portland, Oregon, and then Louisville, Kentucky.

The Current provided a statement to The Athletic, saying that “This decision was made to protect the health and safety of our players.”

The statement continued: “With no direct flights to Louisville, multiple injuries, and our third away game in less than two weeks (which included multiple coast-to-coast time changes, 100 degree heat in Orlando and Portland’s turf fields), our focus was on the well-being of our players.”

The Athletic also acquired a letter to players, where the Current called the NWSL’s fee a “materially high fine.” The letter also explained that the only commercial options from Kansas City to Louisville would have required a layover, two traveling groups and an extra night in a hotel, and that the commercial cost was essentially the same as the cost of a charter.

A spokesperson for Kansas City told The Messenger that the team has no additional comments at this time.

According to The Athletic, the NWSL has a charter flight policy that is neither public nor included in the league’s operation manual. The policy is said to allow teams to book charters in limited scenarios (like back-to-back weekend-midweek-weekend games) or in emergency situations – with league approval. Because Kansas City’s string of away games occurred on a Saturday, the following Saturday, and the following Friday, it did not meet the exception for back-to-back games.

While Kansas City’s schedule may not have met the high bar for charters required by the league, the alternative commercial option falls into a gray area in the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Per the CBA, “Teams shall use reasonable efforts to fly without connecting flights and shall make reasonable efforts to ensure that all Player seats on such flights are aisle or window seats.”

Compared to other cities with NWSL teams, Kansas City and Louisville have smaller airports, resulting in fewer direct flights between the two cities.

The NWSL did not respond to The Messenger’s questions about the charter flight policy, the size of the fine or whether the league had any plans to announce the fine publicly.

Although the exact amount of the fine is not known, the fact that it is over $55,000 is notable given that the NWSL only fined the OL Reign and Gotham FC (previously Sky Blue FC) $50,000 as part of the “corrective action” taken following the release of the NWSL-NWSLPA joint investigation that detailed widespread misconduct and abusive behavior in the league.

Charter flights have been a hot-button issue in the WNBA – especially given the league’s chaotic travel schedule and an incident in June when Brittney Griner was harassed while traveling through the Dallas airport with her Phoenix Mercury teammates. Some WNBA owners have been supportive of charter flights – and at least one has gone so far to break the rules. The WNBA’s New York Liberty was fined more than $500,000 for chartering flights during the second half of the 2021 season, along with other league rule violations.

The topic of charters is quickly gaining momentum in the NWSL, too.

Chicago Red Stars coach Chris Petrucelli was fined an undisclosed amount in June for tweeting a complaint about the lack of charters in the NWSL after his team spent hours on the tarmac during a commercial flight.

Ahead of the 2022 NWSL Championship, Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a press conference that there is “a time and a place” for charters.

“I think everybody universally could recognize that they’re insanely expensive,” Berman said, adding that she was expressing her personal opinion. “We need to be thoughtful about how and when they’re used, and be clear with our teams about what our position is and work on this together.”

Similar to the WNBA, the NWSL has a new generation of owners who have been pushing for the type of infrastructure and standards that have been standard in men’s sports for decades. That group includes Kansas City’s ownership team, which is led by Angie and Chris Long, and recently expanded to include Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Kansas City is currently building a new $120m stadium that will be the first venue in the United States built specifically for women’s soccer.