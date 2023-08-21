Novak Djokovic: Carlos Alcaraz Matches Remind Him of Rivalry With Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with 20-year-old sensation and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz reminds him of his matches with Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles.
Djokovic, 36, needed nearly four hours to outlast Alcaraz to win the Cincinnati Open final Sunday night, a rematch of their Wimbledon showdown, which Alcaraz won. Djokovic's bounce-back came in a 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) win in three hours and 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP tour history.
“The feeling that I have on the court reminds me a little bit when I was facing Nadal when we were at our prime," said Djokovic, who has a record 23 Grand Slam men's singles titles. "I don't think I've played too many matches like this in my life. Maybe I can compare it to the final against Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open.
"Obviously, three sets today, but almost four hours. You just have to put your hats down to a guy like that. He plays so maturely, handles the pressure so well for a 20-year-old."
Djokovic and Alcaraz have met four times head-to-head, splitting at two wins apiece. Last month, Alcaraz triumphed with a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win in the Wimbledon men's final.
In June, Djokovic cruised past Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their French Open semi-final after the Spaniard developed cramps.
In their first match, in May 2022, Alcaraz (then 19) beat Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) after more than 3.5 hours to reach the Madrid Open final.
- Novak Djokovic, Leg Cramps Bounce Carlos Alcaraz in French Open Semifinal
- Rafael Nadal Expects to Retire After 2024 Tennis Season
- Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Five Sets to Win Wimbledon for His Second Major Trophy
- Sebastián Yatra Dedicates Song to Carlos Alcaraz After Wimbledon Win
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Wimbledon’s Biggest Cheerleaders During Finals Match
- What’s the Mysterious Device Taped to Novak Djokovic’s Chest at the French Open?
"We cannot forget how young he is. That's something that is so impressive about him...Each point is a hustle. Each point is a battle. You've got to basically earn every single point, every single shot, regardless of the conditions. It's amazing to be able to experience that with him on the court."
Next is the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 28, when Alcaraz will defend his title.
"It's great to hear those things from Novak, (who) has played iconic matches, storied matches," Alcaraz said. "That means the team and myself, we are doing great work, we are on a good path."
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith Becomes Latest NFL Star to Go MeatlessSports
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Embattled Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews
- Aaron Rodgers Finally Played for the Jets: Here’s How It WentSports