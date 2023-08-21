Novak Djokovic: Carlos Alcaraz Matches Remind Him of Rivalry With Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with 20-year-old sensation and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz reminds him of his matches with Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles.

Djokovic, 36, needed nearly four hours to outlast Alcaraz to win the Cincinnati Open final Sunday night, a rematch of their Wimbledon showdown, which Alcaraz won. Djokovic's bounce-back came in a 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) win in three hours and 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP tour history.

“The feeling that I have on the court reminds me a little bit when I was facing Nadal when we were at our prime," said Djokovic, who has a record 23 Grand Slam men's singles titles. "I don't think I've played too many matches like this in my life. Maybe I can compare it to the final against Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open.

"Obviously, three sets today, but almost four hours. You just have to put your hats down to a guy like that. He plays so maturely, handles the pressure so well for a 20-year-old."

Djokovic and Alcaraz have met four times head-to-head, splitting at two wins apiece. Last month, Alcaraz triumphed with a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win in the Wimbledon men's final.

In June, Djokovic cruised past Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their French Open semi-final after the Spaniard developed cramps.

In their first match, in May 2022, Alcaraz (then 19) beat Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) after more than 3.5 hours to reach the Madrid Open final.

"We cannot forget how young he is. That's something that is so impressive about him...Each point is a hustle. Each point is a battle. You've got to basically earn every single point, every single shot, regardless of the conditions. It's amazing to be able to experience that with him on the court."

Next is the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 28, when Alcaraz will defend his title.

"It's great to hear those things from Novak, (who) has played iconic matches, storied matches," Alcaraz said. "That means the team and myself, we are doing great work, we are on a good path."